Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

Summary of this article
Bangladesh will carry strong momentum into Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan
Dhaka weather is hot and humid, mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain
Bangladesh ended Day 1 at 301/4, powered by Shanto’s century and Mominul’s 91
Bangladesh will look to carry forward their strong momentum into Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan on Saturday, 9 May, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka. They resume at 301/4 after 85 overs, with Mushfiqur Rahim and Litton Das unbeaten at the crease.
Day 1 belonged to Bangladesh’s recovery after early setbacks. Najmul Hossain Shanto led the charge with a commanding century, while Mominul Haque played a determined knock of 91 to stabilise the innings and put the hosts back on track after a shaky start.
Once the set batters were dismissed, Mushfiqur Rahim took control of the innings with a calm, unbeaten effort of 48 from 104 deliveries, holding things together through the final phase of the day. At the other end, Litton Das remained solid and unbeaten on 8 off 35 balls as Bangladesh avoided any late collapse.
The contest is part of the ICC World Test Championship 2025–2027 cycle, adding further significance to every session.
Pakistan enter the match without Babar Azam, who has been ruled out of the opening Test due to a left knee injury, leaving them to adjust their batting plans early in the series.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|T
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|84
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|36
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|12
|50
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|38
|31.67
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|4
|4.17
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Dhaka’s Hourly Weather Forecast Today
Dhaka is expected to stay hot and largely sunny for the Test, with temperatures ranging between 27°C and 34°C. Humidity will hover around 49%, and while conditions should mostly remain dry, there is still a 35% chance of rain that could bring brief interruptions. Light winds at around 6 km/h may offer some relief, but overall it remains a challenging, humid day for players in the middle.