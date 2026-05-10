Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Get Dhaka’s weather forecast for Day 3 of the first Test between the Bangladesh national cricket team and the Pakistan national cricket team on Sunday 10 May, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

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Bangladesh vs Pakistan 1st Test
Bangladesh will eye wickets on day 3 of the 1st Test against Pakistan Photo: X/BCBtigers
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • PAK ended day 2 at 179/1, still trailing BAN by 234 runs

  • The hosts folded out for 413 in their first innings against Pakistan

  • BAN captain Shanto struck a century (101) in the 1st Test

Pakistan will resume day 3 with nine wickets intact at 179/1 against Bangladesh in the first Test at Dhaka on Sunday, May 10. The visitors were put into this position on the back of some stellar performances by pacer Mohammad Abbas and opener Azan Awais.

Bangladesh began Day 2 at 301-4 and tried to extend its domination, but Abbas’ sensational 5-92 dismissed the hosts for 413.

Azan, who made his international debut with this match, hit an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan to 179-1 at stumps on Saturday. Fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal was on 37.

Earlier on Day 1, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a sublime century — a 130-ball 101 — and Mominul Haque made 91 to put Bangladesh in command.

Taskin Ahmed hit a 19 ball-28 to take Bangladesh past 400.

ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table

PosTeamPldWLDTDedConPtsPct
1Australia871000968487.5
2New Zealand320100362877.78
3South Africa431000483675
4Sri Lanka210100241666.67
5Pakistan211000241250
6India9441001085248.15
7England10361021203831.67[a]
8Bangladesh20110024416.67
9West Indies8071009644.17

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Dhaka’s Hourly Weather Forecast Today

Dhaka Weather Today Photo: AccuWeather
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As per AccuWeather, expect the temperatures to hover around 31 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 60% with no rain expected to intervene the match at the stadium.

Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Playing XIs

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain

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Bangladesh will aim to build on their strong momentum as Day 2 of the first Test against Pakistan resumes on Saturday, 9 May. - X/@BCBtigers
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 2: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast
On Day 1, Bangladesh were lifted by Najmul Hossain Shanto’s century and a gritty 91 from Mominul Haque. - X/@BCBtigers
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan Live Streaming, 1st Test: When And Where To Watch Day 2
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Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas

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