Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Will It Rain In Dhaka Today? Check Hourly Weather Forecast

Summary of this article
PAK ended day 2 at 179/1, still trailing BAN by 234 runs
The hosts folded out for 413 in their first innings against Pakistan
BAN captain Shanto struck a century (101) in the 1st Test
Pakistan will resume day 3 with nine wickets intact at 179/1 against Bangladesh in the first Test at Dhaka on Sunday, May 10. The visitors were put into this position on the back of some stellar performances by pacer Mohammad Abbas and opener Azan Awais.
Bangladesh began Day 2 at 301-4 and tried to extend its domination, but Abbas’ sensational 5-92 dismissed the hosts for 413.
Azan, who made his international debut with this match, hit an unbeaten 85 to steer Pakistan to 179-1 at stumps on Saturday. Fellow debutant Abdullah Fazal was on 37.
Earlier on Day 1, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto struck a sublime century — a 130-ball 101 — and Mominul Haque made 91 to put Bangladesh in command.
Taskin Ahmed hit a 19 ball-28 to take Bangladesh past 400.
ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|D
|T
|Ded
|Con
|Pts
|Pct
|1
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|96
|84
|87.5
|2
|New Zealand
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|36
|28
|77.78
|3
|South Africa
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|48
|36
|75
|4
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|24
|16
|66.67
|5
|Pakistan
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|24
|12
|50
|6
|India
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|0
|108
|52
|48.15
|7
|England
|10
|3
|6
|1
|0
|2
|120
|38
|31.67[a]
|8
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|24
|4
|16.67
|9
|West Indies
|8
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|96
|4
|4.17
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Dhaka’s Hourly Weather Forecast Today
As per AccuWeather, expect the temperatures to hover around 31 degrees Celsius to 34 degrees Celsius. Humidity will be at 60% with no rain expected to intervene the match at the stadium.
Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 1st Test Day 3: Playing XIs
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Ebadot Hossain
Pakistan (Playing XI): Imam-ul-Haq, Azan Awais, Abdullah Fazal, Shan Masood(c), Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas