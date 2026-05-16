BAN VS PAK Live Streaming, 2nd Test 2026: Check Weather Forecast And Pitch Report

Summary of this article
Bangladesh host Pakistan in the second Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Bangladesh lead the series 1-0 entering the second Test
Check the weather forecast and match report of the 2nd Test below
Bangladesh enter the second and final Test at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on the brink of a historic milestone. Leading the series 1-0 after a clinical 104-run victory in Mirpur, the Tigers are just one match away from securing their first-ever home Test series win against Pakistan.
For the visitors, the stakes couldn't be higher; Shan Masood’s side must win in Sylhet not only to salvage the series but to keep their fading hopes alive in the ICC World Test Championship standings.
The opening Test highlighted a significant disparity in how both sides handled the turning track. Bangladesh’s captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, led from the front with a masterful century, supported by the gritty defiance of Mominul Haque and Mushfiqur Rahim.
However, the real story was the dominance of the Bangladeshi spinners. Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam combined to dismantle the Pakistani batting order, exploiting the variable bounce and sharp turn that has become a hallmark of subcontinental conditions in 2026.
Pakistan finds itself in a tactical crisis, having now lost three consecutive Tests to Bangladesh. While debutant Azan Awais provided a rare silver lining with a century in the first innings at Mirpur, the senior core—including Babar Azam and Abdullah Fazal—struggled to build lasting partnerships against the moving ball.
The pace attack, led by Shaheen Afridi, will need to find a way to strike early in Sylhet, a venue that traditionally offers a bit more zip for the quicks on the first two days before becoming a graveyard for anything other than high-quality spin.
As the action shifts to the picturesque Sylhet valley, expect Bangladesh to double down on their spin-trap strategy. With the Tigers playing with immense confidence and a bowling unit that looks settled, the pressure is entirely on Pakistan to innovate.
If the visitors cannot find a technical answer to the slow-bowling onslaught, Bangladesh is well-positioned to complete a landmark 2-0 sweep.
BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test 2026: Weather Forecast
The second Test in Sylhet faces a significant threat from unsettled weather, with heavy thunderstorms and high humidity forecast to dominate the opening days. On Saturday, May 16, there is a 90% chance of rain during the day, with heavy thunderstorms expected to disrupt the early sessions.
Temperatures are predicted to reach a high of 29°C, but the intense humidity, peaking at 85%, will make conditions feel much muggier for the players on the field.
As the match progresses, the forecast remains grim for a full five days of play, with rain probabilities staying between 80% and 85% through Monday. Scattered thunderstorms are expected on Sunday and Monday, often followed by heavy rain at night, which could lead to a saturated outfield and significant delays.
While temperatures may rise to 34°C by the final day, the persistent storm threats across the first four days suggest that both teams will have to contend with a stop-start encounter and a high possibility of a rain-affected result.
BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test 2026: Pitch Report
The pitch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium is expected to be a classic subcontinental track that offers a distinct advantage to the side winning the toss. Early on Day 1, the surface typically retains some moisture and a light grass cover, providing the seamers with natural swing and lateral movement.
However, as the match progresses and the sun bakes the clay-rich soil, the turf is likely to develop cracks, making it a paradise for spinners. Historically, the bounce here remains relatively consistent in the first two innings before becoming increasingly variable as the game enters the final sessions.
Statistically, the venue favors teams batting first, as the surface tends to deteriorate rapidly from Day 3 onwards. While the average first-innings score hovers around the 300-320 mark, the fourth-innings average drops significantly to below 180, highlighting the difficulty of chasing on a wearing deck.
Spinners like Taijul Islam and Mehidy Hasan Miraz will likely find significant grip and turn as the match matures, while batters will need to show immense technical discipline to handle the low-and-slow nature of the pitch during the closing stages of the Test.
BAN Vs PAK 2nd Test 2026: Live Streaming Details
Where will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test be played?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet, Bangladesh.
When will the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test be played?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be played on May 16, Saturday and has a start time of 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch the Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test?
The Bangladesh vs Pakistan 2nd Test live streaming will be available on the FanCode mobile app and website.