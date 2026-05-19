BAN Vs PAK Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Bangladesh Eye Series Win As Pakistan Face Mammoth Chase X/BCBTigers

Bangladesh tightened their grip on the second Test against Pakistan heading into Day 4 at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. After posting 278 in the first innings, Bangladesh piled on 390 in their second innings, powered by Mushfiqur Rahim’s superb 137 and crucial middle-order contributions. Pakistan were bowled out for 232 earlier in the match, conceding a massive 46-run first-innings deficit. Chasing a daunting target of 437, Pakistan reached 0/0 in two overs at stumps on Day 3, with Azan Awais and Abdullah Fazal unbeaten. Bangladesh’s pace duo Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam already troubled the openers late in the evening session, and the hosts now remain firm favorites to seal the series on Day 4.

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19 May 2026, 08:51:55 am IST Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Playing XIs Pakistan: Azan Awais, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Abdullah Fazal, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Khurram Shahzad, Sajid Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Abbas. Bangladesh: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana.