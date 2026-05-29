GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Restraint Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Another Fifty, Keeps Royals' Final Hopes Alive

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GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wins hearts with a mature half-century on a tricky Mullanpur wicket on Friday, May 29

GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi half-century
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 31-ball half-century on a two-paced Mullanpur wicket on May 22. Photo: X/IPL
Summary of this article

  • Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 31-ball half-century on a two-paced Mullanpur wicket

  • He smashed six fours and two sixes in his 31-ball half century

  • Despite losing regular wicket, Sooryavanshi stood tall at one end

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grown by leaps and bounds in just his second year at the Indian Premier League, and the maturity in his game was evident in his innings against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29.

Rajasthan Royals were in immense trouble in a virtual semi-final as they lost two of the top three batters in the first two overs for just five runs against a solid pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Siraj dismissed the dangerous Jaiswal by cramping him for room and getting him caught at the deep square leg boundary, while Rabada got Dhruv Jurel to play a mistimed lofty shot and got him caught at mid-off.

Check out the live score of RR vs GT here.

While the wickets were falling off at the other end, it didn't faze the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who continued taking on the GT bowlers but what was surprising in his innings was that he didn't go hammer and tongs from ball one, instead he picked the balls that were in his arc and then attacked in a controlled manner.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasts 97 runs off just 29 balls against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27. - X/IPL
Rajasthan Royals’ Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh, India, Wednesday, May 27, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in New Chandigarh. - AP/Ashwini Bhatia
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasts 97 runs off just 29 balls against SRH in IPL 2026 Eliminator on May 27. - X/IPL

Witnessing this kind of maturity from a 15-year-old boy in the biggest cricketing league of the world speaks volume of the talent young Sooryavanshi possesses.

Sooryavanshi slammed a 31-ball fifty on a two-paced Mullanpur wicket and blasted six fours and two sixes during the course of his half-century. This was his slowest fifty of this year's IPL but once which had the stamp of maturity all over it.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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