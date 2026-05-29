GT Vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: Restraint Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Hits Another Fifty, Keeps Royals' Final Hopes Alive

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi slams 31-ball half-century on a two-paced Mullanpur wicket
He smashed six fours and two sixes in his 31-ball half century
Despite losing regular wicket, Sooryavanshi stood tall at one end
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has grown by leaps and bounds in just his second year at the Indian Premier League, and the maturity in his game was evident in his innings against the Gujarat Titans in the Qualifier 2 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Friday, May 29.
Rajasthan Royals were in immense trouble in a virtual semi-final as they lost two of the top three batters in the first two overs for just five runs against a solid pace duo of Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.
Siraj dismissed the dangerous Jaiswal by cramping him for room and getting him caught at the deep square leg boundary, while Rabada got Dhruv Jurel to play a mistimed lofty shot and got him caught at mid-off.
While the wickets were falling off at the other end, it didn't faze the young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who continued taking on the GT bowlers but what was surprising in his innings was that he didn't go hammer and tongs from ball one, instead he picked the balls that were in his arc and then attacked in a controlled manner.
Witnessing this kind of maturity from a 15-year-old boy in the biggest cricketing league of the world speaks volume of the talent young Sooryavanshi possesses.
Sooryavanshi slammed a 31-ball fifty on a two-paced Mullanpur wicket and blasted six fours and two sixes during the course of his half-century. This was his slowest fifty of this year's IPL but once which had the stamp of maturity all over it.