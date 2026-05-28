IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 97 To Climb Orange Cap Table; Bhuvneshwar Retains Purple Cap

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reclaimed the Orange Cap lead after smashing 97 off 29 balls against SRH in the Eliminator
Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to hold the Purple Cap heading into Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026
Rajasthan Royals advanced to Qualifier 2 after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in Mullanpur
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Eliminator between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad dramatically reshaped both the Orange Cap and Purple Cap races as several top performers made big jumps in the standings.
RR’s explosive batting display, led by teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, not only powered the team into Qualifier 2 but also shook up the tournament’s individual charts. On the bowling side, Rajasthan’s pace attack continued its consistent rise after another strong outing under pressure in Mullanpur.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the spotlight with a breathtaking 97 off just 29 deliveries against SRH in the Eliminator. His fearless innings included massive six-hitting and a strike rate above 240 this season, helping Rajasthan Royals post a gigantic 243/8.
The knock also pushed the youngster ahead in the Orange Cap standings, overtaking several established stars in the process. Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan also remained among the top run-getters despite SRH’s exit from the tournament.
The Purple Cap race remains equally intense heading into Qualifier 2 and the final. Bowlers from RCB, GT, and RR continue to dominate the charts, with every playoff match now carrying massive importance in deciding the final leaderboard positions.
Rajasthan’s bowlers gained momentum after restricting SRH to 196 despite the batting-friendly conditions in Mullanpur. Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger delivered crucial breakthroughs throughout the chase, keeping RR firmly in control of the knockout clash.
With only two matches remaining in IPL 2026, the battle for both individual awards is set for a thrilling finish. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals, and Royal Challengers Bengaluru still have players heavily involved in both races, making the upcoming playoff fixtures even more significant beyond just the title fight.
Orange Cap Leaderboard After Eliminator
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi moved to the top of the IPL 2026 Orange Cap standings after his sensational 97-run knock against SRH in the Eliminator. The RR opener now has 680 runs in 15 matches at a stunning strike rate above 240.
Gujarat Titans batter Sai Sudharsan slipped to second with 652 runs, while Heinrich Klaasen remained third with 624 runs despite SRH’s elimination. Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan complete the top five heading into Qualifier 2 and the final.
Purple Cap Leaderboard After Eliminator
The Purple Cap race remains extremely close after the Eliminator, with bowlers from the remaining playoff teams still in contention. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the standings after a consistent season with the ball, picking up 26 wickets in 15 matches. GT pacer Kagiso Rabada has also taken 26 wickets in 15 matches and will have an extra match to claim the top spot when he will feature in the GT vs RR Qualifier 2.
RR pacers Jofra Archer also strengthened his position after helping dismiss SRH for 196 in Mullanpur during the knockout clash on Wednesday night and now has 24 wickets in 15 matches.