IPL 2026: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Smashes 97 To Climb Orange Cap Table; Bhuvneshwar Retains Purple Cap

The Purple Cap race remains extremely close after the Eliminator, with bowlers from the remaining playoff teams still in contention. RCB pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to lead the standings after a consistent season with the ball, picking up 26 wickets in 15 matches. GT pacer Kagiso Rabada has also taken 26 wickets in 15 matches and will have an extra match to claim the top spot when he will feature in the GT vs RR Qualifier 2.