RR Vs SRH, IPL Match Report: Who Won Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Match 36 – Check Result

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP

Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi celebrates his century during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Jaipur. | Photo: AP