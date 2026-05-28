RR Vs SRH, IPL Player Of The Match: Who Won POTM Award Yesterday In Indian Premier League 2026 Eliminator

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed 97 off just 29 balls, recording one of the fastest knocks in IPL 2026 playoffs history
Rajasthan Royals posted a massive 243/8 before bowling Sunrisers Hyderabad out for 196 in Mullanpur
RR advanced to Qualifier 2 after the 47-run win and will now face Gujarat Titans for a place in the final
Rajasthan Royals delivered one of their most dominant performances of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, crushing Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs in the Eliminator at Mullanpur to storm into Qualifier 2. Batting first, RR unleashed complete carnage with teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi producing a breathtaking innings at the top.
The youngster smashed 97 runs off just 29 deliveries, tearing apart the SRH bowling attack with fearless strokeplay and helping Rajasthan post a mammoth 243/8 in their 20 overs. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shimron Hetmyer also chipped in with aggressive cameos as SRH struggled badly under pressure.
Sunrisers Hyderabad needed a strong start in the chase but lost wickets at regular intervals against RR’s disciplined pace attack. Travis Head tried to counterattack early, while Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy attempted to keep the required rate alive in the middle overs. However, the constant scoreboard pressure proved too much as Rajasthan kept striking at crucial moments throughout the innings.
Jofra Archer produced a fiery spell with the new ball and later returned to dismiss dangerous batters at the death. Nandre Burger complemented him brilliantly with sharp pace and accuracy, while Ravindra Jadeja controlled the middle overs with his experience.
SRH were eventually bowled out for 196, falling well short despite a few entertaining partnerships in the chase. Rajasthan’s all-round display highlighted why they remain one of the most dangerous sides heading into the final stages of the tournament.
The victory now sends Rajasthan Royals into Qualifier 2, where they will face Gujarat Titans for a place in the IPL 2026 final. The Royals looked fearless with the bat, clinical with the ball, and sharp in the field throughout the contest. For Sunrisers Hyderabad, the defeat ended a promising campaign in disappointing fashion after failing to handle RR’s relentless attacking approach in the knockout clash.
Player Of The Match - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi completely changed the game with a sensational 97 off just 29 balls in the IPL 2026 Eliminator. The young RR batter attacked from the very first over, smashing boundaries all around the ground and dismantling SRH’s bowling attack with fearless intent. His explosive knock laid the foundation for Rajasthan’s massive 243-run total and ultimately proved decisive in the knockout clash at Mullanpur.