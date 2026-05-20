The Teen Tornado: How 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Rewriting IPL Batting — And Cricket’s Future

Now, Bharucha is the go-to resource for an opinion whenever Sooryavanshi does something special. Intelligent and articulate, Bharucha is always good value, and his retelling of the first impression Sooryavanshi made is already a classic. After a trial for promising players was completed, Bharucha asked Sooryavanshi to stay behind. The Rajasthan Royals honcho unleashed the tallest beast they had, a 6’ 4’’ side-arm specialist who he claims sends the ball down at 155+ kmh. “The first few balls, he left. But even that stood out. The way he was leaving, it felt like there was no pace on the ball. The keeper was standing 30 yards back, and he’s just… so comfortably leaving them,” Bharucha was quoted as saying by the Cricket Monthly. “One of the sidearmers hit the deck hard, and Sooryavanshi hit it straight over the sightscreen for six. I asked for the ball speed, and it measured 157 kph! That’s not normal. Not even for the best. To do that off your fourth or fifth ball facing that pace—that’s when you know this is something incredibly special.”