The Teen Tornado: How 15-Year-Old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Rewriting IPL Batting — And Cricket’s Future

The 2026 season of the Indian Premier League had not quite got to the point where every match affected the top of the leaderboard. There was space and time to look at micro-trends within the game on April 22 when the Rajasthan Royals took on the Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. All eyes were on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Mohsin Khan began the fourth over bowling a tight line, cramping up the left-hand batter. The first ball was stabbed to the off side, the second induced a rare defensive shot, the third was on target and punched well, but straight to the midwicket fielder. The fourth ball was played back past the bowler, and the fifth almost drew the edge as it went past the bat to the keeper.
Five balls, five dots. To the most destructive batter in current world cricket. Mohsin read the situation perfectly and sent down a delivery that Sooryavanshi would not hold back against. The ball bounced a fraction extra, and the big shot went up in the air to be well caught.
The shot was not badly chosen, the ball was not the greatest, but the situation had drawn the error. Sooryavanshi simply could not countenance playing out a maiden over. Understand that there is no shame in going one solitary over without scoring. Even in the shortest version of the game, when a bowler is on song, or the conditions dictate it, batters will bide their time.
But not Sooryavanshi. This was neither the exuberance of youth nor a lapse in concentration. It was simply not in the DNA of Sooryavanshi to be at the crease without scoring a run in an entire over. He may be only 15, but Sooryavanshi’s batting mind is already fully formed.
Traditionally, cricketers learn the building blocks of defence in order to preserve their wicket before they develop a range of shots that best suit them. Sooryavanshi’s game was built in reverse order. When he is at the crease, Sooryavanshi’s default position is to find a way to hit the ball for six—because that’s the most runs the game allows you to legally score off one delivery. Where not possible, he will settle for a four, then look for two. But his starting position is that he will score off every ball he faces.
And this is not because his aim is to defy conventional wisdom. Rather, Sooryavanshi is an extreme product of the times he was born into and now lives in. Sooryavanshi took his first breath on March 27, 2011, when India were on the verge of winning the 50-over World Cup at home. He was born into a world where Twenty-20 was the most-watched format of the game, Test cricket was a desirable pinnacle reserved for a few, and the existence of One-Day Internationals (ODIs) was constantly questioned. And, naturally, Sooryavanshi grew into a player for whom fast runs were the only currency worth earning.
The Beginning
Sooryavanshi’s story begins in the agrarian village of Tajpur, north-east of Patna, on the way to Samastipur. Fields and tree-lined narrow roads mark the place out as typical of small-town India, but there is no suggestion that cricket is on people’s minds in these parts. Sooryavanshi’s father, Sanjeev, who works in the jewellery industry and also earns an income from the fields, set up his base here years ago, and it was with him that the seeds of cricket were sown.
A quarter of a century ago, Sanjeev moved to Mumbai to test the waters in cricket and see if an interest in theatre might lead to work in Bollywood. Sanjeev gave it a shot, but when it was clear that dividends were not forthcoming, he returned home to his joint family and their business. Sanjeev’s cricketing dreams were shelved, only for the spark to be reignited when young Sooryavanshi began to display prodigious talent.
It was then that Sanjeev began the ritual of loading his Scorpio with Sooryavanshi, a handful of net bowlers, and enough food to feed a team, and driving three hours from Tajpur to Patna. There, under the watchful eyes of Manish Kumar Ojha, a former Bihar and Jharkhand cricketer who ran the Gen Next Cricket Academy, Sooryavanshi began to torment bowlers.
“Normally, when a talented player comes to me, I give him about 200 balls to face each day,” says Ojha. “But, Sooryavanshi wasn’t just any talented player, and he was coming such a long way three or four times a week. So, he would play at least 600 balls every day. If I got tired of giving throwdowns, my fellow coaches would take over, and once they were done, the net bowlers stepped up.”
This sounds not so much like training but cruel and unusual punishment. It may not sound like a lot, but 600 balls in a day is extreme. To put it in context, a T20 innings is 120 balls, an ODI 300 and a full day of Test cricket, 540 balls. And this, even if no wicket falls, is shared by two batters.
No established cricket coach will recommend, or even allow, such a regime for one of their regular wards. But, Sooryavanshi, it was identified even back then, was no ordinary player. “As long as I have coached him, I have not seen Sooryavanshi try to perfect his defence,” recalls Ojha. “It is not that he can’t defend. But when he is working in the nets or in practice, his aim is to perfect scoring shots. Whatever ball is bowled at him, Sooryavanshi wants two or three options to hit a boundary. With regular players, I would advise some caution here. But, with Sooryavanshi, it was clear I just had to take the existing mindset and improve it.”
If Ojha was playing the role of sharpening the tip of the spear, it fell on Sanjeev to not just keep the faith but to facilitate the journey of a young wunderkind into a teenager who could express himself. This required sacrifice, and Sanjeev went so far as to sell his ancestral property. “It’s a big investment. Apna zameen tak bech diya,” he told the Press Trust of India in one of his early interviews. “Woh ab sirf humra bituwa nahi pura Bihar ka bituwa hai” (He is not only our son, he is Bihar’s son).
The Dream Timeline
But even the proudest father could not have dreamed up this timeline. At 12, Sooryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut for Bihar, playing against grown men who have been hardened through years of playing the sport at a competitive level. At 13, he was the youngest player (by a long distance) to be picked by an Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise when the Rajasthan Royals put down Rs. 1.1 crore to secure his services. At 14, he did not just play in the IPL, he smashed 101 against the Gujarat Titans, becoming the youngest centurion and also the second fastest in the history of the tournament, his 100 coming off only 35 balls.
Sooryavanshi’s entry into the world of the IPL—where talent meets opportunity—is traced back to Zubin Bharucha. In 2026, when Sooryavanshi is setting the cricket world alight, Bharucha runs the risk of being remembered as the man who gave Sooryavanshi his big break. But Bharucha was a serious cricketer in his own right. At one time, the next big thing from the Bombay school of batsmanship, Bharucha, now 56, scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut and followed it up with a big 100 in the Irani Cup.
“If you look at the way he arches his back and finishes his stroke, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds you of Garfield Sobers.”
Now, Bharucha is the go-to resource for an opinion whenever Sooryavanshi does something special. Intelligent and articulate, Bharucha is always good value, and his retelling of the first impression Sooryavanshi made is already a classic. After a trial for promising players was completed, Bharucha asked Sooryavanshi to stay behind. The Rajasthan Royals honcho unleashed the tallest beast they had, a 6’ 4’’ side-arm specialist who he claims sends the ball down at 155+ kmh. “The first few balls, he left. But even that stood out. The way he was leaving, it felt like there was no pace on the ball. The keeper was standing 30 yards back, and he’s just… so comfortably leaving them,” Bharucha was quoted as saying by the Cricket Monthly. “One of the sidearmers hit the deck hard, and Sooryavanshi hit it straight over the sightscreen for six. I asked for the ball speed, and it measured 157 kph! That’s not normal. Not even for the best. To do that off your fourth or fifth ball facing that pace—that’s when you know this is something incredibly special.”
This is a refrain you will keep coming back to when you try to get to the heart of the matter with Sooryavanshi: it is not normal. Typically, when something is described as abnormal, that is not a compliment. But in Sooryavanshi’s case, this is more a matter of the cricket world having to recalibrate the lens through which a young player is judged.
Data tells us that Sooryavanshi does not really favour a particular length or line. Fast bowler or spinner, good length ball, short or full, he has an attacking shot for each. Sooryavanshi does not view playing the ball in the air as risky because he is not looking to clear the fielder; he is aiming for the stands. Sooryavanshi slogs more frequently than the average batter, but he is not a slogger: the control he has comes from playing with a straight bat rather than defaulting to the horizontal bat to generate power.
Sooryavanshi’s favourite player is Brian Lara, a modern genius, and this is slightly unusual in that the flamboyant West Indian played his last game of international cricket three years before Sooryavanshi was born. But you can see the attraction. Sooryavanshi has the same high back lift, a similar clean swing of the bat and a near identical flourish. But seasoned observers (of a certain age) go one step further. “If you look at the way he arches his back and finishes his stroke, Sooryavanshi reminds you of Garfield Sobers,” observed Mark Butcher, the former England battter.
If you rewatch videos of Sooryavanshi and Sobers, the claim is spot-on. When the stroke is done, Sooryavanshi’s bat ends up almost smacking him on the backside. It is the fullest arc the bat can possibly trace. It comes not just from the arch of the back and the speed of the hands, but from the conviction of strokeplay. Sooryavanshi sees the ball early, chooses his shot without actively engaging his conscious mind. This purity comes from a muscle memory that no 15-year-old should have developed.
Defying the Coaching Manual
Where Sooryavanshi defies the coaching manual is in his set-up. While most attacking batters look to press on the front foot, Sooryavanshi hangs back. He clears the front leg to allow the bat the widest possible access to the ball and keeps his weight on his back leg. “Almost every time he hits the ball, he is loaded onto his back foot, whether in defence or attack,” explains Bharucha. “It doesn’t mean he isn’t playing off the front foot; rather, he is constantly leaning back into the back foot to access a position from which he can strike a six off virtually any delivery. In effect, he is always set up to do so.”
Sooryavanshi’s astonishing rise as a stripling has invited inevitable comparisons to Sachin Tendulkar. This is obvious, given the cricketing maturity both displayed at an absurdly young age. But the analogy drifts when you look closer. Tendulkar’s game was built on a solid, conventional technique and a pursuit of excellence that was predicated on not losing his wicket. Indian cricket fans will remember the bad old days of Tendulkar out, India out, but Sooryavanshi was not born into that ecosystem.
Where Tendulkar was the protector, shielding his less gifted teammates against the best opposition bowlers, Sooryavanshi is an aggressor, targeting and taking down the predators who come looking for the wickets of his teammates. First ball sixes against the best in the world are proof of this. If Sooryavanshi and Tendulkar are united in one thing, it is that their success is foretold. Tendulkar was not, and Sooryavanshi is not, a promising teenager. There are scores of those, and not all go on to make it big. But Sooryavanshi is a generational talent because there is nothing out there currently that can derail him, in a cricketing sense. Every time he has been elevated to a level far ahead of time, Sooryavanshi has shown that the step up is still too shallow. No challenge is hard enough just yet.
The extent of the damage Sooryavanshi does is limited only by how long he spends at the crease in each innings. Inevitably, people will watch closely to see how he grows into a man’s game. Can he make an impact in first class cricket and step up to Test matches and do a version of his thing there? What will he do in English conditions when the ball is swinging or seaming appreciably? And the bounce and hostility of Australia?
For the best part, those watching Sooryavanshi have been gobsmacked by his talent and execution. But, A.B. de Villiers, the former South Africa batting legend, raised an important concern. “I do not know how he is going to last, to be honest. At his age, the talent is incredible. But I would like to see him in other formats. In Test cricket, he doesn’t yet know what he is in for. A lot of things will change unless someone, who is a really good manager, tells him to be a T20 specialist for the rest of his life. If that’s all he plays, it’ll be a very long and successful career,” de Villiers told Stuart Broad, the former England fast bowler, on the ‘For The Love of Cricket’ podcast. “If he does start nibbling around with ODIs and, in particular, Test cricket, he will discover a whole different area of his cricket mentally and physically. He definitely has the talent to overcome all the obstacles that may come his way. But it will not be an easy ride, and it will be a rocky road. I hope he goes that route and tries to play Test cricket for his country,” de Villiers added.
The beauty of what Sooryavanshi has already done is that anticipation of his success has already been built. People are stopping whatever it is they are doing to watch him because they want to see how he will succeed, not whether he will fail.
It is not easy to break into the Indian team at the moment, especially if you are a battter. The list of those who are trying to dislodge an incumbent is long. The rules that apply to the majority, however, do not govern Sooryavanshi. Typically, when the case is made for someone to come into the playing 11, the natural question that follows is: but who will he replace?
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In Sooryavanshi’s case, space must be made. And, even though he has age on his side, there is no apprenticeship to be served, no waiting period that needs to pass. From experts to the casual watcher, everyone can see that he is ready. It is a matter of time before Sooryavanshi’s canvas is expanded to encompass the whole world, not just domestic competition. Cricket needed someone to come along and reboot the way it is watched. Instead of yearning for a time gone by, cricket can now look to the future with excitement. And Sooryavanshi is the vehicle that will take fans with him where no one else has gone.
(Views expressed are personal)