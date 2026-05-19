Billie Jean King Graduates At 82: Would Tennis Great Go For A Master's Degree?

Tennis legend Billie Jean King raises her fist after being called to receive her diploma during California State University, Los Angeles, commencement in Los Angeles, Monday, May 18, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Tennis legend Billie Jean King raises her fist after being called to receive her diploma during California State University, Los Angeles, commencement in Los Angeles, Monday, May 18, 2026. AP Photo/Jae C. Hong