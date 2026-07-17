Luminous Lines: Review of Naveen Kishore's ‘Ode To A Grieving Angel’

Ode to a Grieving Angel has much to say about language. Some poems are shot through with the anxiety about the death of language and the fear of words being misused as weapons when the jackboots come marching. Even in overwhelming circumstances, there are exhortations to “dream up a mountain of words” and let hope take wing. One of the memorable poems in the collection is a love song for language, an ode to the alphabet. In it, a writer fashions a coffin in which he hides all the letters of the alphabet. He painstakingly wraps every one of them in oilskin to protect them from harm. After he digs a grave in which the coffin is to be placed, he lies down in the coffin alongside the alphabet. Both melancholy and tenderness flow through the veins of this poem, making it pulse like a beating heart. In another poem which traces the contours of language and the weight of letters, the narrator “swept the words off the page/Stared at the silences left behind/The weight of the letters. Like footsteps in the snow/Weeping.”