Poems About Time And Continuity

Exploring the perpetual flow of time and the unending cycle of life.

Poems About Time And Continuity
POEM 1 - Marathi

एकेका मण्याचा अर्थ

सताड डोळ्यांनी

वर बघत पडून राहावं नुसतं

तशी निश्चल संध्याकाळ

स्तब्ध

काळाच्या अफाट भिंतीवर

तुकडा चिकटवते एक

आपल्या शांत मनस्थितीचा

तेव्हा धीमी पावले टाकत

जवळ येणाऱ्या अंधारातही

मला दिसू लागतं

योगियाच्या डोळ्यातलं तेज

आणि कळून चुकतो

त्याच्या हातातून सुटणाऱ्या

एकेका मण्याचा अर्थ !

TRANSLATION

The Meaning of Every Bead

Wide, open eyes

Just staring above

On a quiet evening

Stunned

On the vast wall of time

I fasten a piece

of my calm state of mind

And then treading softly

Even in the approaching darkness

I can see

The sparkle in the sage’s eye

And I realise

The meaning of every bead

Slipping away from his hand.

POEM 2

पुन्हा सुरू होत राहतो आपण

खरं तर

सरत नाही काळ

सरत नाहीत दिवस रात्र

संपत नाहीत आठवडे महिने

संपत नाही वर्ष

कुठलाच काळ कुठेही नाही संपून जात

काळ सुरु होत नाही

संपतही नाही

तो तर अखंड वाहत राहतो

वा-यासारखा

पाण्यासारखा

हवेसारखा

तुकडे न होता- अभंग अखंड

आणि आपण?

आपणही संपून गेलो नाही

आपण उभे आहोत

गुरुत्वाच्या आकर्षणामुळे

स्थिर आहोत आपल्या पायावर

फक्त फिरतो आहोत

आपल्याही नकळत

जीवनाचा गोल फिरतो आहे

पायाखालीच म्हणून,

म्हणून संपून जात नाही काळ

संपून जात नाही आपण

सुरु होत राहतं वर्ष

पुन्हा सुरु होत राहतो आपण...!

TRANSLATION

Once Again, We Begin

Fact is

Time does not pass

Neither do day, night

Weeks and months never end

The year never ends

Time never really ends at any point

Time does not begin

It doesn't end either

It flows ceaselessly

Like wind

Like water

Like air

Unbroken – perpetual, without end

And us?

We have not ended either

We are still standing

Bound by gravity

Rooted steady on our feet

Just spinning around.

Unknown to us

The circle of life too keeps spinning.

Time does not end

Just because its underfoot,

We do not come to an end either

The year begins again

And we keep renewing ourselves…!

(translated by Mayabhushan Nagvenkar)

Dr Anuja Joshi is a Goa-based poet

