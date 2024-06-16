Poems About Time And Continuity

POEM 1 - Marathi
एकेका मण्याचा अर्थ
सताड डोळ्यांनी
वर बघत पडून राहावं नुसतं
तशी निश्चल संध्याकाळ
स्तब्ध
काळाच्या अफाट भिंतीवर
तुकडा चिकटवते एक
आपल्या शांत मनस्थितीचा
तेव्हा धीमी पावले टाकत
जवळ येणाऱ्या अंधारातही
मला दिसू लागतं
योगियाच्या डोळ्यातलं तेज
आणि कळून चुकतो
त्याच्या हातातून सुटणाऱ्या
एकेका मण्याचा अर्थ !
TRANSLATION
The Meaning of Every Bead
Wide, open eyes
Just staring above
On a quiet evening
Stunned
On the vast wall of time
I fasten a piece
of my calm state of mind
And then treading softly
Even in the approaching darkness
I can see
The sparkle in the sage’s eye
And I realise
The meaning of every bead
Slipping away from his hand.
POEM 2
पुन्हा सुरू होत राहतो आपण
खरं तर
सरत नाही काळ
सरत नाहीत दिवस रात्र
संपत नाहीत आठवडे महिने
संपत नाही वर्ष
कुठलाच काळ कुठेही नाही संपून जात
काळ सुरु होत नाही
संपतही नाही
तो तर अखंड वाहत राहतो
वा-यासारखा
पाण्यासारखा
हवेसारखा
तुकडे न होता- अभंग अखंड
आणि आपण?
आपणही संपून गेलो नाही
आपण उभे आहोत
गुरुत्वाच्या आकर्षणामुळे
स्थिर आहोत आपल्या पायावर
फक्त फिरतो आहोत
आपल्याही नकळत
जीवनाचा गोल फिरतो आहे
पायाखालीच म्हणून,
म्हणून संपून जात नाही काळ
संपून जात नाही आपण
सुरु होत राहतं वर्ष
पुन्हा सुरु होत राहतो आपण...!
TRANSLATION
Once Again, We Begin
Fact is
Time does not pass
Neither do day, night
Weeks and months never end
The year never ends
Time never really ends at any point
Time does not begin
It doesn't end either
It flows ceaselessly
Like wind
Like water
Like air
Unbroken – perpetual, without end
And us?
We have not ended either
We are still standing
Bound by gravity
Rooted steady on our feet
Just spinning around.
Unknown to us
The circle of life too keeps spinning.
Time does not end
Just because its underfoot,
We do not come to an end either
The year begins again
And we keep renewing ourselves…!
(translated by Mayabhushan Nagvenkar)
Dr Anuja Joshi is a Goa-based poet