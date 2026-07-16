Rath Yatra: Puri’s Titular King Performs 'Chhera Pahanra' Ritual Before Pulling of Chariots

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Puri's titular king Dibyasingha Deb on Thursday performed ‘Chhera Pahanra’, a ritual of sweeping the floors of three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his two siblings, as part of the annual Rath Yatra festival in Odisha

Rath Yatra: Puri’s Titular King Performs Chhera Pahanra Ritual Before Pulling of Chariots
Rath Yatra: Puri’s Titular King Performs 'Chhera Pahanra' Ritual Before Pulling of Chariots

As per tradition, the titular king, who was carried in a silver-plated palanquin to the Shree Jagannath Temple, offered prayers to the deities seated on the chariots.

He cleaned the floors of the chariots with a gold broom, as priests chanted Sanskrit 'slokas' and sprinkled flowers and fragrant water.

The ritual, performed before devotees got their turn to pull the chariots, is emblematic of the belief that all are equal before the almighty.

Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb, also considered the first servitor of Lord Jagannath, performed 'aarti' to the deities and greeted the people after completion of the ritual.

“It is a divine blessing for my family and me for being allowed to serve Lord Jagannath and sweep his chariot on Rath Yatra," Deb said.

The 'Chhera Pahanra' ritual is also performed by the titular king on the occasion of 'Snana Purnima' (Lord Jagannath's bathing ritual) and 'Bahuda Yatra' (return car festival).

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