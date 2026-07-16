SC Voices Concern Over CBSE's Third Language Policy from Class 9 Onwards

"Union of India please don't have a third language from Class 9 level. It would unnecessarily increase the stress level of students. If you want to introduce a new language, then please do it at Class 5 or Class 6 level but not at Class 9 level. Class nine is full of stress, it starts from Class 8 onwards," Justice Nagarathna told the counsel, appearing for the Centre, and asked her to convey the feeling of the court to the government.