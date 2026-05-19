PM Modi Discusses Clean Energy, Digitalisation, Trade With Nordic Counterparts

Prime Minister held the meetings ahead of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.
Discussions held on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo between Modi and Frostadottir also covered renewable energy, innovation, digital technologies, creative economy, Arctic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
According to the Indian Embassy's website in Helsinki, over 100 Finnish companies have operations in India.
The Prime Minister held the meetings ahead of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit.
During his talks with Iceland Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, PM Modi discussed the overall trajectory of bilateral relations between India and the three Nordic nations.
"Had a wonderful meeting with Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir of Iceland. India deeply values the friendship with Iceland,” Modi said in a social media post after the meeting with the Icelandic premier.
He said the two sides discussed ways to improve ties in areas such as clean energy, fisheries, sustainability, geothermal energy and carbon capture and storage.
"Iceland’s prowess in sectors relating to the Blue Economy is admirable. We are hopeful that the historic India-EFTA TEPA will give an impetus to trade and investment linkages as well," Modi said.
According to External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the discussions held on the sidelines of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit in Oslo between Modi and Frostadottir also covered renewable energy, innovation, digital technologies, creative economy, Arctic cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.
“The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern,” he said in a social media post.
In a separate meeting with Finnish Prime Minister Orpo, Modi discussed enhancing cooperation in trade and investment, digitalisation, artificial intelligence, 5G and 6G, quantum technologies, sustainability, renewable energy and circular economy.
Oslo is hosting the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, bringing together Modi and the leaders of Norway, Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Sweden.
The summit is expected to build on the previous India-Nordic Summits held in Stockholm in 2018 and Copenhagen in 2022 and impart a greater strategic dimension to India's engagement with the Nordic countries in areas such as technology and innovation, green transition and renewable energy, sustainability, blue economy, defence, space and the Arctic, officials said.
Modi arrived in Norway from Sweden on Monday as part of his five-nation tour.
The prime minister is on a tour of the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy from May 15-20. From Norway, Modi will travel to Italy in the final leg of his visit.
According to the website of the Indian Embassy in Reykjavik, India and Iceland share close cultural ties, with Icelanders showing keen interest in Indian culture, including yoga, classical music, dance, films and cuisine. Around 600 Indian nationals are currently living in Iceland.
The two countries also maintain strong business partnerships with Icelandic firms such as Ossur, Verkís, Alvotech and Marel, having a presence in India.
The bilateral economic partnership received a boost after the signing of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between India and the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) in New Delhi in March 2024. Iceland is one of the four EFTA members, along with Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Norway.
According to the Indian Embassy's website in Helsinki, over 100 Finnish companies have operations in India. Large Finnish firms such as Nokia, Kone Elevators, Metso Outotec, Wartsila, UPM, Lindstrom, Fortum, Ahlstrom and Elcoteq have manufacturing facilities in India.