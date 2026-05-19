RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playoffs-Eyeing Royals Desperate For First Win At Sawai Mansingh Stadium

Jofra Archer, centre, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Delhi Capitals' Sahil Parakh during the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi. Photo: AP

RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 64th match of Indian Premier League 2026, between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Tuesday (May 19). The Royals, placed fifth (12 points from 12 games), need to win both their remaining matches to make the playoff cut and that endeavour starts against the knocked-out Lucknow (at the bottom of the table with eight points from 12 matches). But it might not be easy for Riyan Parag and Co at their high-scoring home venue, where Rajasthan are yet to win a game this season. LSG, on the other hand, come into the encounter on the back of a rare win in the tournament. They beat CSK at home on May 15 and would be looking to play party-poopers in their remaining two games (last one against Punjab Kings). Which way will the tide turn? Stay with us to find out. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IPL 2026 match.

LIVE UPDATES

19 May 2026, 06:26:46 pm IST RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction Given the teams' recent form and results in the ongoing league phase, Google hands Rajasthan Royals a 58 per cent chance of victory tonight, and Lucknow Super Giants 42 per cent. Remember that LSG have nothing to lose and are playing for pride, while RR have a playoff berth at stake.

19 May 2026, 06:03:57 pm IST RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur

19 May 2026, 05:44:44 pm IST RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The RR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.