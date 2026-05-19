RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Playoffs-Eyeing Royals Desperate For First Win At Sawai Mansingh Stadium

RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Match Prediction
Given the teams' recent form and results in the ongoing league phase, Google hands Rajasthan Royals a 58 per cent chance of victory tonight, and Lucknow Super Giants 42 per cent. Remember that LSG have nothing to lose and are playing for pride, while RR have a playoff berth at stake.
RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Squads
Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mukul Choudhary, Abdul Samad, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Yadav, Akash Maharaj Singh, Prince Yadav, Josh Inglis, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Himmat Singh, Ayush Badoni, Avesh Khan, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Matthew Breetzke, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Arshin Kulkarni, Naman Tiwari
Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Ravi Singh, Donovan Ferreira, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Adam Milne, Brijesh Sharma, Yash Raj Punja, Dasun Shanaka, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Aman Rao Perala, Ravindra Jadeja, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Tushar Deshpande, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur
RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Start Time, Streaming
The first ball is scheduled to be bowled at 7:30pm IST, with the toss slated for 7pm. The RR vs LSG, IPL 2026 match will be televised live on the Star Sports Network in India. Fans can also watch the live streaming of the match on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.
RR Vs LSG Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Hey All!
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are building up to the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants. Watch this space for the pre-match news, toss info and live updates.