India Vs Afghanistan: Rishabh Pant Loses Test Vice-Captaincy To KL Rahul, Dropped From ODI Squad

Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar earned maiden call-ups for India's Test squad against Afghanistan
Prince Yadav included in the ODI squad
KL Rahul replaced Rishabh Pant as vice-captain of Test side that is being led by Shubman Gill
Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant on Tuesday (May 19, 2026) lost his vice-captaincy role of the Indian Test team for the upcoming one-off game against Afghanistan. He was also dropped from the one-day international (ODI) line-up for the subsequent three-match series against the same opponents.
KL Rahul replaced Pant as the vice-captain of the Indian Test side that is being led by Shubman Gill.
Seam-bowling leader Jasprit Bumrah has been expectedly rested from both the Test and ODI assignments as part of his workload management but he will be back for the tour of England later in the summer. Senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has also been 'rested' from the upcoming Test match by the Ajit Agarkar-led national selection committee.
The home assignments against Afghanistan include a one-off Test in Mullanpur starting June 6, followed by three ODIs slated from June 14 across Dharamsala, Lucknow, and Chennai.
"Bumrah will be back when we tour England. He is working on his workload," Agarkar told journalists after the selection meeting in Guwahati.
Spinner Manav Suthar and pacer Gurnoor Brar have earned maiden call-ups to the Test squad. They are teammates at Indian Premier League franchise Gujarat Titans, while Prince Yadav is the new face in the ODI squad, with Ishan Kishan being the second wicket-keeper.
India Squads For Afghanistan Series
India's Test squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul (vice-captain), Sai Sudharsan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Dhruv Jurel.
India's ODI squad: Shubman Gill (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Harsh Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar.
Who will captain India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series?
Shubman Gill will captain India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series.
Who will be the vice-captain in India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series?
KL Rahul will be India's vice-captain in the one-off Test against Afghanistan, while Shreyas Iyer will be Gill's deputy in the three-match ODI leg.
Who are the new faces in India's Test and ODI squads for the upcoming Afghanistan series?
Spinner Manav Suthar and pacer Gurnoor Brar have earned maiden call-ups to the Test squad, while Prince Yadav is the new face in the ODI squad.