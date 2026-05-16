India Squad Selection For Afghanistan Series: Bumrah's Workload In Focus; Prince Could Be Dark Horse For ODIs

While there has been a lot of talk about changes in the squad, in all likelihood Devdutt Padikkal, who was also a part of the team that was thrashed by South Africa last year, might replace Sai Sudharsan at No. 3 in the batting line-up. The other options for that slot will be Washington Sundar, who has batted at No. 3 for Tamil Nadu and Dhruv Jurel as a specialist batter.