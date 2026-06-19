India Vs Afghanistan: Harshit Rana Returns To ODI Squad Ahead Of Third Game

Harshit Rana has rejoined India's ODI squad after completing rehabilitation for a knee injury
The all-rounder missed the T20 World Cup and IPL 2026 due to the setback
Rana could make his international comeback in the third ODI against Afghanistan in Chennai
India have received a timely boost ahead of the third ODI against Afghanistan, with fast-bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana returning to the national setup after completing his rehabilitation. The 24-year-old has linked up with the squad in Chennai and is now available for selection as India look to complete a clean sweep in the three-match series.
Rana's return marks the end of a frustrating spell on the sidelines. A knee injury sustained earlier this year halted his progress at a crucial stage, forcing him to miss several major assignments. The setback ruled him out of India's T20 World Cup campaign and also prevented him from taking part in IPL 2026, where he was expected to play a key role for Kolkata Knight Riders.
Despite the lengthy absence, the management continued to view Rana as an important part of India's plans. His recovery at the BCCI Centre of Excellence has now been completed, and the selectors have wasted little time in bringing him back into the national fold.
A Chance To Make An Immediate Impact
India have already secured the ODI series after victories in Dharamsala and Lucknow, giving the team management flexibility heading into the final match. With the series result settled, the Chennai ODI could provide an ideal opportunity to assess returning players and experiment with combinations ahead of a busy international calendar.
For Rana, the prospect of returning straight to the playing XI would be a significant milestone after months of rehabilitation. The all-rounder has shown his ability to contribute in both departments during his brief international career. His most memorable ODI performance came against New Zealand, where he produced a match-winning display by claiming three wickets and scoring a valuable half-century from the lower order.
Across 14 ODIs, Rana has collected 26 wickets while also proving capable of adding useful runs with the bat. His ability to provide balance makes him an attractive option in white-ball cricket, particularly on surfaces that offer assistance to seamers.
The upcoming contest in Chennai could therefore be more than just a dead rubber. While India will be chasing a 3-0 series sweep, attention will also be on whether Rana completes his comeback by taking the field. After months of recovery and uncertainty, the young pacer now stands on the verge of an eagerly awaited return to international cricket.
India's updated squad for third ODI vs Afghanistan
Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer (VC), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Harshit Rana