Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 For KKR; Matheesha Pathirana Still Doubtful

Indian speedster Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026 as he's going through rehabilitation after undergoing surgery on his right knee, while Matheesha Pathirana's participation is subject to fitness test clearance

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Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
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KKR IPL 2026 press conference
Kolkata Knight Riders seamer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury. Photo: AP
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • In a big blow to KKR, Indian pacer Harshit Rana has been ruled out of IPL 2026 due to injury

  • Sri Lankan pacer Matheesha Pathirana's availability is also doubtful for the upcoming IPL season

  • KKR will announce a replacement for Harshit Rana before departing to Mumbai for their first match

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a massive blow ahead of the start of the Indian Premier League as their key fast bowler Harshit Rana was ruled out of the tournament on Friday.

Rana sustained a ligament injury in the right knee during a warm-up match of the T20 World Cup 2026. The pacer underwent surgery, which required an extensive rehabilitation process, resulting in him missing the World Cup, followed by the IPL.

KKR's head coach acknowledged the transformation of Rana as a player in the T20Is and the void that his absence has created will not be easy to fill.

"It is a big blow because Harshit Rana has been an integral part of this team for the last couple of seasons, also the championship season. Over the last year, he's really grown as a cricketer. We will always miss Harshit Rana, it's not easy to replace him." KKR head coach Abhishek Nayar said, without giving a confirmed timeline for Rana's return to action.

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The search for Harshit Rana's replacement is going on in full swing as KKR invited pacers Navdeep Saini, Akash Madhwal, Simarjeet Singh, Sandeep Warrier, and KM Asif for trials, and they are playing practice matches with the squad.

While Asif and Warrier's trials were taken during the first practice session at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, Simarjeet has been on their radar since he impressed them in Mumbai during the earlier phases of trials. KKR's scouting head, Biju George, and deputy Manvinder Bisla supervised the trials process.

Akash Madhwal, who has represented the Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals in previous seasons, joined the trials on Thursday along with former RCB pacer Navdeep Saini. Abhishek Nayar clarified that the replacement would be announced before the team departs for Mumbai for their openers on March 29.

"Over the last few days, we've looked at a few bowlers, we've had to evaluate with the help of our leadership group as to who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess." "We're still evaluating that, but hopefully soon we'll identify someone who we feel can make a difference." Nayar said they are awaiting a medical update from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru where Rana is undergoing rehab at the moment.

"But today (Friday) is our first practice game. We've got one more game on the March 23. So we try and make sure we evaluate whoever we are picking before we actually make that announcement. So it'll take a few more days, but most probably before we leave for Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana's doubtful injury status has kept the KKR management on tenterhooks. The Sri Lankan speedster's availability for the IPL is subject to his clearance in the fitness test made mandatory by Sri Lanka Cricket.

"Matheesha Pathirana, who has requested NOC to participate in IPL 2026, is yet to undergo the Physical Performance Test, as he is still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injury sustained. He will undergo the tests upon completion of the recovery and rehabilitation programs," the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) later said in a release.

Ajinkya Rahane Backs Varun Chakravarthy

Amid the uncertain situation around the pacers, KKR are relying heavily on their spin duo of Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine. While, both the spinners are world-class and vastly experienced, yet things are not smooth for them here as well.

While, Narine hasn't been playing much competitive cricket recently and coming against dangerous batters in batting friendly conditions won't be a smooth sailing for the West Indian star.

On the other hand, Varun Chakravarthy, who was touted as World's best spinner one month back was taken down heavily by the batters in the recently concluded T20 World Cup. He's currently low in confidence as a batsmen dominated tournament like the IPL can shatter your confidence even further.

However, KKR skipper is still backing his spinners and believes that the 10-day break could benefit Chakravarthy to regain his old form.

"I don't see any problem with Varun's bowling ability... In the T20 World Cup, opposition batters played him (Varun Chakravarthy) really well. Let's give credit to them rather than talking about Varun. "I think this 10-day break really helped him after especially coming after a high-intensity tournament to another high-intensity tournament," Rahane said.

Despite being taken down for runs in the business end of the tournament and giving away runs at an economy of 9.25, Varun Chakravarthy ended as the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Jasprit Bumrah with 14 wickets.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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