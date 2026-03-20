Harshit Rana Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 For KKR; Matheesha Pathirana Still Doubtful

"Over the last few days, we've looked at a few bowlers, we've had to evaluate with the help of our leadership group as to who fits in and who can do that role to the best of their prowess." "We're still evaluating that, but hopefully soon we'll identify someone who we feel can make a difference." Nayar said they are awaiting a medical update from the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru where Rana is undergoing rehab at the moment.