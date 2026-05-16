KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Is Varun Chakravarthy Playing Today In Kolkata?

Varun Chakravarthy had suffered a hairline injury to his toe during the game against the Delhi Capitals on May 8. He left the field and subsequently missed the Kolkata Knight Riders' face-off with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur

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KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Is Varun Chakravarthy Playing Today In Kolkata?
Varun Chakravarthy bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Gujarat Titans won toss, elected to field

  • GT playing unchanged XI

  • Kolkata Knight Riders bring back Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy returned to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) playing XI for match 60 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16).

ALSO READ: KKR Vs GT Live Score

Chakravarthy had suffered a hairline injury to his toe during the game against the Delhi Capitals on May 8. He left the field and subsequently missed the Knight Riders' face-off with the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Raipur.

The mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy has since recovered, and bowled in the nets on Friday. "The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," a statement from the franchise had read.

KKR skipper Rahane confirmed at the toss that Chakravarthy will indeed take the field versus GT. The Titans' skipper Shubman Gill won the coin flip and opted to bowl. Placed second in the points table, GT decided to go with the same XI.

KKR Vs GT, IPL 2026: Playing XIs

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Varun Chakravarthy, Saurabh Dubey, Kartik Tyagi.

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