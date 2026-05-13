RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Is Varun Chakravarthy Playing Today's Indian Premier League 2026 Match?

Kolkata Knight Riders visit Raipur to play Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 match 57. Check whether Varun Chakravarthy, who was seen limping in the last match is part of KKR's playing XI

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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SRH Vs KKR IPL 2026 match 45 t20 cricket-Varun Chakaravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders' Varun Chakaravarthy bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Varun Chakravarthy is officially unavailable for the clash against RCB at Raipur

  • Chakravarthy is sidelined due to a persistent leg niggle that caused him to limp in the previous match

  • Check who replaced him in KKR's playing XI

In a high-stakes encounter at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been dealt a significant setback. Their premier mystery spinner, Varun Chakravarthy, has been ruled out of the crucial clash against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

For a side looking to maintain its momentum in the 2026 season, losing their primary wicket-taker in the middle overs is a bitter pill to swallow.

The alarm bells first rang during KKR’s previous outing. Chakravarthy appeared visibly uncomfortable throughout his spell, struggling with his landing and limping between deliveries. Despite the evident pain, he finished his quota with his trademark discipline, but he was seen walking off the field in considerable distress.

While the team management initially hoped it was a minor niggle, further assessments suggested that the leg injury required immediate rest to prevent a long-term layoff.

The Raipur surface, known for its large boundaries, usually benefits spinners of Chakravarthy’s caliber, making his absence even more pronounced. Without his ability to stifle run rates and deceive batters with subtle variations, the KKR bowling attack faces a massive challenge against a formidable RCB top order.

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Who Replaced Varun Chakravarthy In KKR Against RCB In IPL 2026?

The news was officially confirmed at the toss by KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane. Rahane admitted that the spinner’s fitness issue forced a tactical reshuffle. In a bold move to fill the void, KKR handed a debut to Saurabh Dubey, the towering left-arm fast bowler from Vidarbha.

Standing at 6'5", Dubey brings a unique angle and steep bounce to the attack. While he replaces a specialist spinner, Rahane expressed confidence that the youngster's raw pace would provide a different dimension to the bowling unit under the lights in Raipur.

Q

Why is Varun Chakravarthy not playing against RCB today?

A

Varun Chakravarthy is missing the match against RCB in Raipur due to a leg niggle that has left him visibly limping.

Q

What is the latest update on Varun Chakravarthy's injury?

A

The spinner was seen using a walking stick and brace in Raipur, confirming his struggle with an injury sustained in the previous games.

Q

Who has replaced Varun Chakravarthy in the KKR Playing XI?

A

Left-arm fast bowler Saurabh Dubey from Vidarbha has replaced Varun Chakravarthy, as confirmed by captain Ajinkya Rahane at the toss.

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