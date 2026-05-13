RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check New Raipur’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar, left, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar, left, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.