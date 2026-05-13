RCB Vs KKR, IPL 2026: Check New Raipur’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today’s Indian Premier League Match

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Get the hourly weather report for Match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2026 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday, May 13, in New Raipur

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
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RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 57 New Raipur hourly weather forecast Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Rasikh Dar, left, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar celebrates after Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the match during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians in Raipur, India, Sunday, May 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Kolkata Knight Riders in New Raipur in IPL 2026

  • RCB sit second with 14 points from 11 games, just behind Gujarat Titans

  • Weather in New Raipur is clear and dry, with no chance of rain disrupting play

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will look to reclaim their position at the top of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 when they host Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Raipur on Wednesday.

A two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 10 kept RCB in second place in the table with 14 points from 11 games. The defending champions can overtake league leaders Gujarat Titans (GT) with a win, making themselves favourites to finish the league phase in the top two.

For KKR, the match is about survival. After a dismal start to the season, the Knight Riders roared back with four wins on the trot, keeping them in contention for the playoffs. KKR are in eighth place with nine points, and they need to win their next four matches to have a shot of finishing in the top four.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: New Raipur’s Hourly Weather Forecast For Today

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 Match 57 New Raipur hourly weather forecast Indian Premier League
Hourly weather forecast of New Raipur. | Photo: Screeenshot/AccuWeather
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There is no chance of rain playing spoilsport during the RCB vs KKR match, with clear night skies being forecast in New Raipur. The weather will be warm and dry throughout the match.

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RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Head-to-Head

  • Matches Played: 36

  • RCB Wins: 15

  • KKR Wins: 20

  • No Results: 1

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2026: Squads

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Jacob Bethell, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Krunal Pandya, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Rasikh Salam Dar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Venkatesh Iyer, Jacob Duffy, Philip Salt, Nuwan Thushara, Vihaan Malhotra, Abhinandan Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal, Vicky Ostwal, Swapnil Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Anukul Roy, Kartik Tyagi, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ramandeep Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya, Navdeep Saini, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Blessing Muzarabani, Matheesha Pathirana, Rahul Tripathi, Sarthak Ranjan, Prashant Solanki, Saurabh Dubey, Umran Malik, Daksh Kamra.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

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