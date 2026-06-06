India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, One-Off Test: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, IND To Bat First In Mullanpur

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:

India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, One-Off Test: India skipper Shubman Gill has won the won and the hosts will bat first at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh on Saturday, June 6

India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, One-Off Test
India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the one-off Test against Afghanistan in Mullanpur on Saturday, June 6. AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia
Summary of this article

  • India have won the toss and elected to bat first

  • This match will not be a part of the WTC cycle

  • The match will begin from 9:30 AM IST

India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh starting from Saturday, June 6.

This one-off Test between the subcontinent's neighboring countries will be treated only as a bilateral series and will not come under the World Test Championship cycle.

According to ICC guidelines, only contests between the top nine cricketing nations will come under the purview of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), and since Afghanistan haven't played the required number of Test matches (8) within the three-year cycle, they currently don't have a ranking.

However, more than the result, this match is part of the initiative to make Afghanistan a stronger stakeholder in Test cricket and promote the culture of red-ball cricket in the nation by pitting them against one of the best cricketing nations of the world. India and Afghanistan have played only one Test match before this, and the former won the match comfortably.

India and Afghanistan have previously faced each other only in one Test match which the former won comprehensively by an innings and 242 runs under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane back in 2018.

Check out the live score of IND vs AFG Test, Day 1 here.

Related Content
India's captain Shubman Gill congratulates teammate KL Rahul on wining the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Tuesday, Oct.14, 2025. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Check Mullanpur Hourly Weather And Likely XIs For Historic Red-Ball Clash - X/BCCI
India Vs Afghanistan LIVE Streaming, One-Off Test: When And Where To Watch Mullanpur's Maiden Red-Ball Fixture? - X/BCCI
India's captain Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring a century on the second day of the second cricket test match between India and West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct.11, 2025. - (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Toss Update

Indian skipper Shubman Gill has won the coin toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.

India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Playing XIs

Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi

India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Start Time/Streaming

The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action of Day 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST, while toss takes place at 9:00 AM.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories