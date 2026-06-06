India Vs Afghanistan Toss Update, One-Off Test: Shubman Gill Wins Toss, IND To Bat First In Mullanpur

India have won the toss and elected to bat first
This match will not be a part of the WTC cycle
The match will begin from 9:30 AM IST
India have won the toss and elected to bat first in the against Afghanistan in the one-off Test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh starting from Saturday, June 6.
This one-off Test between the subcontinent's neighboring countries will be treated only as a bilateral series and will not come under the World Test Championship cycle.
According to ICC guidelines, only contests between the top nine cricketing nations will come under the purview of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC), and since Afghanistan haven't played the required number of Test matches (8) within the three-year cycle, they currently don't have a ranking.
However, more than the result, this match is part of the initiative to make Afghanistan a stronger stakeholder in Test cricket and promote the culture of red-ball cricket in the nation by pitting them against one of the best cricketing nations of the world. India and Afghanistan have played only one Test match before this, and the former won the match comfortably.
India and Afghanistan have previously faced each other only in one Test match which the former won comprehensively by an innings and 242 runs under the leadership of Ajinkya Rahane back in 2018.
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Toss Update
Indian skipper Shubman Gill has won the coin toss and elected to bat first against Afghanistan in Mullanpur.
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Playing XIs
Afghanistan: Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Afsar Zazai(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Nangeyalia Kharote, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Mohammad Saleem Safi
India: KL Rahul, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna
India Vs Afghanistan, One-Off Test: Start Time/Streaming
The one-off Test between India and Afghanistan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and will be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in India. The live action of Day 1 will begin at 9:30 AM IST, while toss takes place at 9:00 AM.