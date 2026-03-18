KKR Seek Harshit Rana Replacement Ahead Of IPL 2026, Call Simarjeet, Asif, Warrier For Trials - Report

Harshit Rana has recently underwent knee surgery and there is no set timeline for his return. The star Indian pacer can end up missing the entire IPL 2026

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Simarjeet Singh called in KKR trials for IPL 2026
Simarjeet Singh in action for CSK in IPL. | Photo: AP/R. Parthibhan
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • KKR called pacers in trial in search of Harshit Rana's replacement

  • Simarjeet Singh, KM Asif and Sandeep Warrier are among considerations

  • Rana has not fixed timeline for return and might get ruled out of the IPL 2026

Three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders have on their radar former Chennai Super Kings pace duo Simarjeet Singh and KM Asif, along with veteran Sandeep Warrier, to fill the void left by the injured Harshit Rana in the upcoming Indian Premier League.

KKR's pace resources have been hit hard by Rana's ligament strain in the right knee, sustained during India's T20 World Cup warm-up against South Africa.

The pacer has undergone surgery and is currently in rehabilitation with no fixed timeline for his return. Keeping Rana's absence in mind, the KKR think tank is exploring other options.

Simarjeet, who has played for CSK (2022, 2024) and Sunrisers Hyderabad, has 11 wickets from 14 IPL games.

A tall quick capable of hitting 140kph-plus and delivering sharp yorkers, he impressed with nine wickets in 10 matches for CSK in 2022 but struggled last season for SRH, managing two wickets in four games.

Asif and Warrier were called up for trials during KKR's first training session at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, while Simarjeet had impressed earlier in Mumbai during the first phase of the trials as head of scouting Biju George and deputy Manvinder Bisla oversaw the process.

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Asif, who rattled Mumbai with a career-best 5/24 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, is known for his 140kph pace but has struggled with niggles.

The 32-year-old made his IPL debut for CSK in 2018 and has featured only sporadically since, with his last appearance coming for Rajasthan Royals in 2023. He has seven wickets from seven matches.

The 34-year-old Warrier debuted for KKR in 2019 and has since represented the franchise across three seasons apart from a stint with Gujarat Titans. He has eight wickets from 10 IPL matches.

Pathirana Yet To Get SLC Clearance

There is also uncertainty over Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana's availability as he is yet to receive clearance from Sri Lanka Cricket.

The slinger, bought for Rs 18 crore, is recovering from a calf strain suffered during the T20 World Cup against Australia, where he limped off after bowling four overs.

"They are yet to confirm about his joining. We are in constant touch and almost every day tickets are being booked and cancelled for him," a team source said.

KKR are also without left-arm seamer Mustafizur Rahman after he was released following a BCCI directive earlier this year, with Zimbabwe pacer Blessing Muzarabani brought in as replacement.

All Eyes On Muzarabani

Muzarabani, who grabbed 13 wickets in the T20 World Cup to become the joint second-highest wicket-taker, had a stunning 4/17 against Australia in a famous upset that led to the ouster of the former champions from the tournament, was the cynosure of all eyes during their first training session of the season.

The Zimbabwe quick, who has over 200 international wickets, is yet to make his IPL debut despite being previously signed by RCB in 2025 as a replacement for Lungi Ngidi.

He had also served as a net bowler with Lucknow Super Giants during Andy Flower's tenure.

KKR still have pace options in Vaibhav Arora, Akash Deep, Kartik Tyagi and a fit-again Umran Malik, who was seen working on his variations.

Nayar Pep Talk In Revamped Set-Up

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side, which finished eighth last season, began training under a rejigged support staff with Abhishek Nayar as head coach, assisted by Shane Watson, while Tim Southee has taken over as bowling coach. Dwayne Bravo continues as team mentor.

The session began with a team huddle addressed by Nayar. The coaching set-up will also have another highlight with their explosive batter Andre Russell to be seen for the first time in a non-playing role (power coach).

Kiwi Firepower Joins Thursday

The squad will be bolstered by New Zealand trio Finn Allen (Rs 2 crore), Tim Seifert (Rs 1.5 crore) and Rachin Ravindra (Rs 2 crore), who are set to join on Thursday after their impressive T20 World Cup campaign.

Seifert was New Zealand's leading run-getter with 326 runs at a strike rate of over 165, while Allen smashed 298 runs at a strike rate of 200, including the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

India spinner Varun Chakravarthy will also join on Thursday, while their record signing Australian all-rounder Cameron Green (Rs 25.20 crore) is set to arrive on Friday.

The West Indies contingent -- Sunil Narine, Rovman Powell and Russell -- will link up on March 24 ahead of their departure to Mumbai.

KKR begin their campaign against Mumbai Indians on March 29 and will play their first home match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2, where team owner Shah Rukh Khan is expected to be present.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

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