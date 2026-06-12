Top Pak Defence Officials, Turkish Land Forces Chief Discuss Security Cooperation

Commander of the Turkish Land Forces General Metin Tokel on Thursday discussed security cooperation with top defence officials of Pakistan.
General Tokel separately called on Minister for Defence, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf, and Air Chief Air Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, according to the army.
During his meeting with the defence minister, both sides reaffirmed the longstanding brotherly relations between Pakistan and Turkiye, rooted in shared history, mutual trust, strong people-to-people contact and close cooperation.
He highlighted the importance of the Pakistan–Turkiye High-Level Military Dialogue Group (HLMDG) as an effective platform for strengthening defence, military, and defence-industrial cooperation between the two countries.
The Turkish Chief of the Land Forces appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.
He underscored Turkiye’s commitment to regional peace and stability and emphasised the importance of cooperation.
Both sides exchanged views on matters of mutual interest, including avenues for further enhancing defence collaboration. The meeting concluded with a shared resolve to further strengthen the Pakistan–Turkiye defence partnership.
Tokel met Munir at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi.
During the meeting, matters of mutual professional interest, regional security dynamics, and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed.
Munir highlighted the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and strategic ties between the two countries and appreciated the strong defence partnership between the Armed Forces of Pakistan and Turkiye.
Tokel also visited Naval Headquarters (NHQ), Islamabad, and called on Admiral Ashraf. During the meeting, matters of professional interest and the regional maritime security environment were discussed.
Commander of Turkish Land Forces also called on Air Chief Marshal Sidhu at Air Headquarters in Islamabad. The meeting focused on bilateral military cooperation and matters pertaining to professional interest.
The visiting dignitary in his meeting lauded the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged its contributions towards regional peace and stability.
He also expressed his commitment to further enhancing defence cooperation and institutional linkages between the armed forces of the two brotherly nations.