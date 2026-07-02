BJP Accuses Priyanka Gandhi, Husband of Attempt to Grab Land in Uttarakhand

Questioning Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's involvement in the matter, he asked, "Did Priyanka Gandhi Vadra call the Congress MLA and ask him to ensure that her sister-in-law gets possession of the land by intimidating a 90-year-old Muslim woman?" Bhandari alleged that the incident reflects the "Gandhi-Vadra model" of land-grabbing, and referred to earlier cases involving Robert Vadra to claim there was a pattern in such transactions.