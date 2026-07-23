Delhi Half Marathon 2026 Scheduled For October 18, Entries Open Thursday

P PTI Published at: 23 July 2026 9:38 am

The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be held on October 18, with registrations opening at 7 am on Thursday. The World Athletics Gold Label race, featuring a USD 260,000 prize purse, will start and finish at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

P PTI Published at: 23 July 2026 9:38 am

Delhi Half Marathon 2023. Photo: X | DelhiHM_

Summary of this article Delhi Half Marathon to be held on October 18; registrations open Thursday at 7 am

World Athletics Gold Label race starts and finishes at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium

Event offers a USD 260,000 prize purse and enters its third decade The Delhi Half Marathon 2026 will be held on October 18, organisers announced on Wednesday, with registrations for the World Athletics Gold Label race set to open on Thursday. The World Athletics Gold Label race will start and finish at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with registrations for both physical and virtual categories opening on Thursday at 7am. The race enters its third decade and will feature a prize purse of USD 260,000, attracting elite and amateur runners from India and across the world. The 2025 edition had witnessed 39,513 participants, including 9,709 women, and raised Rs 4.12 crore for charitable causes, according to a press release. The race will also offer complimentary Delhi Metro travel for registered runners on race day, exclusive PUMA race-day T-shirts for Half Marathon and Open 10K participants, and finisher medals crafted using zinc sourced from Hindustan Zinc's Zawar Mines in Rajasthan. Registrations will open for the Half Marathon, Open 10K, Great Delhi Run, Senior Citizens' Run, Champions with Disability Run and Virtual Run categories on July 23, subject to category-wise closing dates or availability of slots.