Padma Awards 2026: Rohit Sharma, Savita Punia Receive Padma Shri - Check Full List Of Sports Awardees

Rohit Sharma received the Padma Shri from President Droupadi Murmu for his contribution to Indian cricket
Nine sportspersons were honoured in the Padma Awards 2026 sports category, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Savita Punia
Tennis legend Vijay Amritraj received the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to Indian tennis
T20 World Cup-winning former India captain Rohit Sharma received the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, from President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Tuesday, June 23.
The sports honours featured some of India’s biggest names, with hockey star Savita Punia also receiving the Padma Shri, while tennis legend Vijay Amritraj was conferred with the Padma Bhushan. The awards recognised their significant contributions across cricket, hockey, tennis, para-sport and other disciplines.
He also led the country to two Davis Cup Finals in 1974 and 1987 and was chosen as an Olympic torchbearer for the 1988 Seoul Games.
Rohit was recognised for his remarkable international career, leadership and contribution to Indian cricket. Over the years, he has evolved from one of India’s most gifted batters into a defining figure in white-ball cricket, known for his elegant strokeplay, explosive six-hitting and record-breaking ODI double centuries. His leadership and batting have played a key role in shaping India’s modern cricket journey.
Indian hockey also received notable recognition, with Baldev Singh and Savita Punia included among the Padma Shri awardees.
Savita, one of India’s most accomplished goalkeepers, has been a key figure in the success of the women’s hockey team, while Baldev Singh’s contribution to the sport has been widely acknowledged.
Praveen Kumar’s recognition highlighted India’s achievements in para-sports, while the posthumous Padma Shri for Vladimer Mestvirishvili acknowledged the contribution of coaches and mentors in developing sporting talent. Bhagwandas Raikwar and K Pajanivel were also honoured for their contributions to Indian sports.
Complete List Of Sports Awardees For Padma Awards 2026
Vijay Amritraj — Padma Bhushan
Baldev Singh — Padma Shri
Bhagwandas Raikwar — Padma Shri
Harmanpreet Kaur — Padma Shri
K Pajanivel — Padma Shri
Praveen Kumar — Padma Shri
Rohit Sharma — Padma Shri
Savita Punia — Padma Shri
Vladimer Mestvirishvili — Padma Shri (Posthumous)