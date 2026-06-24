Who Was Vladimir Mestvirishvili? Georgian Coach Behind India’s Wrestling Rise Honoured With Padma Shri

Georgian coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili received a posthumous Padma Shri 2026 for his contribution to Indian wrestling
Known as ‘Laado’, he mentored Olympic medallists like Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia
He played a key role in shaping India’s freestyle wrestling success
Legendary Georgian wrestling coach Vladimir Mestvirishvili was posthumously conferred the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour, by President Droupadi Murmu as part of the Padma Awards 2026.
The recognition marked a historic milestone as Mestvirishvili became the first-ever foreign coach to receive a Padma award for his contribution to sports.
Mestvirishvili was one of the key figures behind India’s rise as a global force in freestyle wrestling. Known affectionately as ‘Laado’ in the Indian wrestling community, the Georgian coach dedicated nearly two decades to developing Indian wrestlers and played a crucial role in shaping the careers of several Olympic medallists.
Who Was Vladimir Mestvirishvili?
Born in Georgia, Vladimir Mestvirishvili was a renowned wrestling coach who had already established himself in the sport before arriving in India.
He served as the coach of the Georgian national wrestling team from 1982 to 1992, mentoring several world and European-level wrestlers before beginning his journey in India.
Mestvirishvili arrived in India in 2003 and went on to become one of the most influential figures in Indian wrestling. Spending almost two decades between Haryana and New Delhi, he worked with young wrestlers and helped transform the country’s freestyle wrestling programme.
Quiet, disciplined and known for his technical brilliance, Mestvirishvili earned the reputation of being the architect of India’s wrestling resurgence. His coaching methods helped Indian wrestlers compete successfully at the Olympics and other major international events.
Vladimir Mestvirishvili's Contribution To Indian Wrestling
Mestvirishvili’s greatest legacy remains the generation of wrestlers he helped nurture. His protégés include two-time Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar, Olympic medallists Yogeshwar Dutt and Bajrang Punia, along with Tokyo 2020 silver medallist Ravi Dahiya.
He also played a key role in the development of World Championship medallist Deepak Punia during his formative years. Under his guidance, Indian wrestlers began making a stronger impact on the global stage, helping establish the country as a serious force in freestyle wrestling.
Sushil Kumar and Yogeshwar Dutt reached the 2004 Athens Olympics under Mestvirishvili’s guidance, marking an important chapter in India’s Olympic wrestling journey.
His influence continued even after he parted ways with the Indian national team in 2017, as Sushil Kumar brought him back to Delhi’s Chhatrasal Stadium to mentor a new generation of wrestlers, including Ravi Dahiya, Deepak Punia and Commonwealth Games medallist Divya Kakran.
Before coming to India, Mestvirishvili had coached several world and European champions. However, his contribution to Indian wrestling remains one of the defining chapters of his career.
After his passing in June 2025 at the age of 81 due to age-related illness in Tbilisi, several Indian wrestlers paid tribute to the Georgian coach. Bajrang Punia highlighted his dedication towards the growth of Indian wrestling, while Yogeshwar Dutt recalled that Mestvirishvili was the coach who taught them how to fight.
Mestvirishvili’s Padma Shri honour also places him among the few foreign coaches recognised for their contribution to Indian sport.
Cuban boxing coach Blas Iglesias Fernandez became the first foreign coach to receive the Dronacharya Award in 2012 for his work with Indian boxing, including guiding Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Vijender Singh.