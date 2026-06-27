Outlook Explains | What Is Sports Passport And How Could It Change Indian Sport?

The proposed Sports Passport could allow eligible OCI and PIO athletes to represent India in international sport
The initiative aims to strengthen India's Olympic ambitions and boost talent across multiple sports
While supporters see untapped potential, critics stress grassroots development must remain the priority
For decades, Indian fans have watched athletes of Indian origin excel for countries like England, Canada, Australia and the United States, often wondering what could have been had they represented India instead.
That debate has ignited again after the Union Sports Ministry reportedly proposed a Sports Passport framework that could allow eligible Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) and Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) to compete for India without following the current citizenship route.
Still under government consideration, the proposal has the potential to reshape Indian sport, not just football, but basketball, tennis and even the country's long-term Olympic ambitions. But what exactly is a Sports Passport, how would it work, and why has it become such a hot topic
Here's what you need to know.
What Is A Sports Passport?
A Sports Passport is a proposed eligibility framework that would allow certain athletes of Indian origin living abroad to represent India in international competitions without first acquiring full Indian citizenship. At present, India does not permit dual citizenship, and national representation is generally restricted to Indian passport holders.
The proposal seeks to create a separate sporting pathway for eligible OCI and PIO athletes, similar to systems used by countries such as Indonesia, Morocco and several European nations that have successfully tapped into their diaspora talent. It is important to note that the Sports Passport is not yet law and remains under consideration by the Prime Minister's Office and relevant ministries.
Why Is India Considering It Now?
The timing is closely linked to India's growing sporting ambitions. The country has openly declared its intention to become a stronger Olympic nation and is pushing to host the 2036 Olympic Games. Officials believe India's vast global diaspora represents an untapped pool of elite athletes trained in some of the world's best sporting systems.
The proposal is also driven by football, where India's men's team has struggled to climb the FIFA rankings despite the rapid growth of the Indian Super League. Sports such as basketball, tennis, swimming and athletics could also benefit from greater access to overseas-developed talent.
How Would The Sports Passport Work?
Although the government has not released an official framework, reports suggest the proposal would allow eligible OCI and PIO athletes to represent India after meeting specific sporting and heritage criteria rather than completing the conventional citizenship process.
National Sports Federations would likely identify athletes, verify their eligibility and assess whether they meet international federation rules governing nationality switches. Every sport has its own regulations, with bodies like FIFA, FIBA and World Athletics maintaining separate eligibility requirements. Therefore, a Sports Passport would not automatically guarantee representation, it would still need to comply with international sporting laws.
Which Sports Could Benefit The Most?
Football is widely seen as the biggest winner if the proposal is approved.
Several footballers of Indian origin currently play in England, Scotland, Canada and Australia but remain ineligible to represent India under existing rules. A Sports Passport could significantly expand the talent pool available to the AIFF.
Basketball and tennis may also see immediate gains because many athletes of Indian heritage train in elite overseas academies and collegiate systems. Olympic sports such as swimming, athletics and fencing could similarly benefit from athletes who have access to world-class coaching, sports science and competition abroad. Supporters argue these athletes could not only improve results but also raise professional standards within Indian teams.
Why Has The Proposal Sparked Debate?
The proposal has divided opinion.
Supporters believe India should leverage its global diaspora just as several successful sporting nations already do. They argue overseas athletes can strengthen national teams immediately while also sharing professional experience with domestic players.
Critics, however, warn against relying on imported talent instead of investing in grassroots infrastructure, coaching and youth development. They fear that fast-tracking overseas athletes could reduce opportunities for players who have progressed through India's domestic system. Others point to legal complexities surrounding citizenship, nationality and international eligibility, which would need careful resolution before any policy is implemented.
Could The Sports Passport Really Change Indian Sport?
If approved, the Sports Passport could mark one of the biggest policy shifts in Indian sporting history.
Its success, however, would depend on implementation. Simply adding overseas athletes will not solve structural issues such as coaching quality, grassroots participation or sporting infrastructure. Countries that have successfully integrated diaspora talent have typically done so alongside sustained investment in domestic development.
For India, the proposal is best viewed as an opportunity to expand, rather than replace, its existing talent pipeline. If balanced correctly, it could help national teams become more competitive while strengthening the country's long-term Olympic and international ambitions. For now, though, the Sports Passport remains exactly that, a proposal whose future rests with the government.