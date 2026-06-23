Padma Awards 2026 Full List: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, And Other Stars Honoured

Mammootty and Alka Yagnik received prestigious Padma Bhushan honours.
R Madhavan and late Satish Shah were awarded the Padma Shri.
President Droupadi Murmu presented 65 awards at the second ceremony.
The Padma Awards 2026 brought together some of India's most celebrated personalities from cinema, music, arts and public life. During the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards, recognising outstanding contributions across multiple fields. Among the biggest names honoured were Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and the late Satish Shah.
The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and several distinguished guests. The honours presented included two Padma Vibhushan awards, seven Padma Bhushan awards and 56 Padma Shri awards.
Mammootty and Alka Yagnik receive Padma Bhushan
Malayalam cinema icon Mammootty was among the recipients of the Padma Bhushan, one of India's highest civilian honours. He attended the ceremony with family members, including actor Dulquer Salmaan.
Veteran playback singer Alka Yagnik was also conferred the Padma Bhushan. The award recognised her decades-long contribution to Indian music and her enduring influence across generations of listeners.
R Madhavan, Rajendra Prasad And Satish Shah Among Padma Shri Winners
Actor R Madhavan received the Padma Shri during the ceremony. Telugu cinema veterans Murali Mohan and Rajendra Prasad were also honoured in the same category.
Late actor Satish Shah was posthumously awarded the Padma Shri. The honour was received on his behalf by a family representative. The veteran actor, known for his work across television and films, passed away in 2025.
The second ceremony concluded the presentation of the remaining Padma Awards after the first Civil Investiture Ceremony held earlier this year. In total, 131 Padma Awards were announced for 2026, including five Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri honours.
What are The Padma Awards?
The Padma Awards are among India's highest civilian honours. They recognise exceptional achievements in fields including art, literature, education, medicine, social work, sports, science, public affairs and entertainment.
Among the entertainment personalities honoured this year, actor Mammootty and singer Alka Yagnik received the Padma Bhushan. The Padma Shri awardees included actors Maganti Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, R. Madhavan and Anil Kumar Rastogi, along with folk artist Guru Sangyusang Pongener. Veteran actor Satish Shah was also posthumously conferred the Padma Shri, with the honour being received on his behalf by a family member.