Padma Awards 2026 Full List: Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan, And Other Stars Honoured

The Padma Awards 2026 brought together some of India's most celebrated personalities from cinema, music, arts and public life. During the second Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu conferred 65 Padma Awards, recognising outstanding contributions across multiple fields. Among the biggest names honoured were Mammootty, Alka Yagnik, R Madhavan and the late Satish Shah.