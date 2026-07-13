Josh Grisetti Death: Broadway Star And Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor Dies By Suicide At 44

"Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man's side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton... and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding," McClure said. He described himself as "beyond heartbroken" over the loss, adding, "Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time."