Josh Grisetti Death: Broadway Star And Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Actor Dies By Suicide At 44

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Broadway and television actor Josh Grisetti passed away by suicide on Friday at the age of 44.
His close friend and co-star Rob McClure announced the tragic news on Instagram on Sunday.
Grisetti's agent Rick Ferrari confirmed the death and expressed his devastation.
Josh Grisetti, the theatre actor and star of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season five, died by suicide on Friday (July 10). He was 44.
Rob McClure, Grisetti’s close friend and Something Rotten! co-star, announced the death on Instagram on Sunday (July 12).
Josh Grisetti dies
"It is with a shattered heart that I share that the brilliant Josh Grisetti took his own life on Friday. I’m not ready to even attempt to understand," McClure said. "My heart is with his wife and family as they try to deal with the reality of this."
Rick Ferrari, Grisetti’s agent, confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly. "I'm absolutely devastated. That's all I can say," Ferrari said.
Tributes from co-stars
McClure and Grisetti starred as Nick and Nigel Bottom in the national tour of Something Rotten! from 2017 to 2018.
"Some of my all-time favorite memories were by this man's side, playing his brother onstage for years, watching him inspire students while transforming the Musical Theatre program at Cal State Fullerton... and having the honor of being the Best Man at his wedding," McClure said. He described himself as "beyond heartbroken" over the loss, adding, "Communities around the world will never be the same without him. We love you Josh. Just a cataclysmic loss. Memorial info to come in time."
Erika Henningsen, Grisetti’s co-star in Sheryl Crow's musical Diner, also paid tribute. "Oh Josh. I just loved you. I wish you were still here. Thank you for changing my life. Thank you for making me laugh. For making me think. For making me question. For making me believe in myself," Henningsen said.
Kelli Barrett, who co-starred with Grisetti in the 2009 off-Broadway special Knickerbocker Holiday, mourned the loss of the actor. "I cannot believe this is real," Barrett said. "He was truly such a wonderful human who gave so much to so many. I can’t believe I’m saying ‘was.’ I am shook."
Broadway mourns Josh Grisetti's death
Performers across the theatre industry shared their condolences online.
"Oh no, I'm so sorry, Rob," Lea Salonga said in the comments.
Donna Murphy called the passing "truly devastating & heartbreaking news" and described the actor as "a beautiful, gifted human & artist".
Rachel Zegler commented on McClure’s post with a red heart emoji.
Grisetti's career
Grisetti was born in Washington, DC, on December 1, 1981. He studied drama at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and musical theatre at the Boston Conservatory.
He appeared in regional productions of Spamalot, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.
He starred in Sheryl Crow's Diner and the 2015 Broadway musical It Shoulda Been You opposite Sierra Boggess, Tyne Daly, David Burtka, and Lisa Howard. Grisetti earned two nominations at the Drama Desk Awards.
ABC series The Knights of Prosperity and playing Ralph Emerson on the fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel in 2023 were his performances in screen career.