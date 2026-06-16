Ian McKellen Says He Channeled Donald Trump To Fuel Magneto’s Rage In Avengers: Doomsday

Ian McKellen used Donald Trump to channel Magneto's on-screen fury.
Avengers: Doomsday reunites X-Men, Fantastic Four and Marvel heroes.
Robert Downey Jr returns as Doctor Doom in Marvel's next saga.
Veteran actor Ian McKellen has shared an amusing behind-the-scenes moment from the set of Avengers: Doomsday. Speaking at the Cinema in Piazza festival in Rome, the 87-year-old actor revealed that he drew inspiration from his dislike of US President Donald Trump while filming an intense action sequence as the powerful mutant villain Magneto.
Ian McKellen explains his Donald Trump-inspired moment
According to reports from The Guardian, McKellen told the audience that directors the Russo Brothers wanted him to appear angrier during a scene in which Magneto causes large-scale destruction.
It was recalled by McKellen that he had been instructed to "look more furious" and imagine hating what he was destroying. In response, the actor said he pictured destroying Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida estate.
The remark reportedly drew laughter and applause from the crowd of more than 2,000 attendees. McKellen has been openly critical of Trump in the past, particularly over issues related to LGBTQ+ rights.
What to expect from Avengers: Doomsday
The upcoming Marvel film marks McKellen's return as Magneto alongside several familiar faces from the Marvel universe. The ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr., who is set to portray the villainous Doctor Doom instead of Iron Man.
The film also features Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston and Patrick Stewart.
The film also features Florence Pugh, Pedro Pascal, Tom Hiddleston and Patrick Stewart.
Marvel has confirmed that Avengers: Doomsday will arrive in cinemas on December 18, 2026, the same day as the next instalment in the Dune franchise. The film will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars in 2027.