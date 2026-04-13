Avengers: Doomsday Test Screening: Early Reactions Call It Marvel’s Best Yet

Summary of this article
Avengers: Doomsday test screening reactions call it best Marvel film yet.
Early viewers compare film to Infinity War, raising expectations significantly.
Russo Brothers return fuels hopes of MCU comeback with major release.
Avengers: Doomsday test screening reactions have begun circulating online, and the early response suggests Marvel may be gearing up for a major return to form. The Russo Brothers’ upcoming film was recently shown to a select audience, and initial impressions have been overwhelmingly positive.
Industry chatter indicates that the film, even in its pre-reshoot stage, has managed to impress viewers with its scale and storytelling.
Avengers: Doomsday test screening reactions draw Infinity War comparisons
According to industry insiders, it was claimed that the film has been described by early viewers as “the best Marvel movie yet.” The reaction reportedly came from a closed-door screening attended by studio insiders, including Marvel chief Kevin Feige.
Film commentator Robert Meyer Burnett also weighed in, noting that audience reactions were said to be comparable to those seen during the release of Avengers: Infinity War. That film went on to become one of Marvel’s biggest successes, setting multiple box office records globally.
Russo Brothers return fuels Marvel comeback hopes
The return of the Russo Brothers, who previously helmed Infinity War and Endgame, appears to have played a significant role in shaping expectations. Their involvement has been widely seen as a return to the storytelling style that defined Marvel’s peak years.
Reports also suggest that exclusive footage from the film may be showcased at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, with a trailer potentially arriving soon.
The cast further adds to the anticipation, with familiar faces from across the Marvel universe joining the project. A notable highlight is Robert Downey Jr’s return, this time in a completely different role.
Avengers: Doomsday is currently scheduled for release on December 18, 2027, with its follow-up film already planned for the following year. If early reactions are anything to go by, Marvel may be setting up one of its biggest cinematic moments yet.