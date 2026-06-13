Michael Beats Bohemian Rhapsody To Emerge The Highest-Grossing Musical Biopic Ever

Michael is now the highest-grossing musical biopic of all time.
The record was previously held by Bohemian Rhapsody that featured an Oscar-winning turn from Rami Malek.
The Michael Jackson biopic has also made considerable Oscar buzz for its lead, Jaafar Jackson.
The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, has become the highest-grossing musical biopic ever with $911.9 million worldwide. The film first surpassed 2022's music biopic Elvis, then 2018's Freddie Mercury biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. The latter totaled $910.9 million worldwide; Michael is still in theaters.
Interesting, both Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody and the new hit biopic share the same producer Graham King. The Antoine Fuqua-directed, John Logan-written Michael was developed with the blessing of many of the late Michael's family members, well after he died in 2009 at age 50. It stars Jaafar Jackson, the son of the King of Pop's brother Jermaine, in the titular role. The film traces Jackson's early days as the lead of The Jackson 5 through his rise to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film ends in 1988, eliding the child sex allegations against him. Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Juliano Valdi round out the cast. Michael has crossed several other records, including being Lionsgate’s highest-grossing theatrical release ever at the worldwide box office. It's also the successful biopic ever in France, overtaking La Vie En Rose.
Deadline reports that in addition to highest-grossing music biopic of all time, Michael is also the second highest grossing film of 2026 worldwide (behind The Super Mario Galaxy Movie) and the second-highest grossing biopic worldwide (behind Oppenheimer). With its Japan debut, the film now has a significant chance at becoming the first music biopic ever to cross $1 billion at the worldwide box office.
Michael currently counts $358.6M at the US box office with $553.3M from international (Universal generated $540.5M of that after taking foreign theatrical and ancillary rights). Bohemian Rhapsody grossed $216.6M stateside and $694.3M abroad. Michael was released on April 24, and it is also available on digital platforms as PVOD. Lionsgate has already confirmed that a sequel is already underway, with the studio’s chief Adam Fogelson stating there is “a ton of incredibly entertaining Michael Jackson story, and much of the biggest and most popular parts of his music catalog that were not touched upon in the first film.”