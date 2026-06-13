Michael Beats Bohemian Rhapsody To Emerge The Highest-Grossing Musical Biopic Ever

Interesting, both Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody and the new hit biopic share the same producer Graham King. The Antoine Fuqua-directed, John Logan-written Michael was developed with the blessing of many of the late Michael's family members, well after he died in 2009 at age 50. It stars Jaafar Jackson, the son of the King of Pop's brother Jermaine, in the titular role. The film traces Jackson's early days as the lead of The Jackson 5 through his rise to becoming the biggest entertainer in the world. The film ends in 1988, eliding the child sex allegations against him. Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, Larenz Tate, Juliano Valdi round out the cast. Michael has crossed several other records, including being Lionsgate’s highest-grossing theatrical release ever at the worldwide box office. It's also the successful biopic ever in France, overtaking La Vie En Rose.