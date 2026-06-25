Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Trailer: Big Bang Theory Characters Return For Sci-Fi Trip

The ten-episode season premieres on July 24, exclusively on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. In the new show, Stuart must restore reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, sparking what the logline describes as a “multiverse Armageddon.” He's not the right person for handling this complex negotiation. Stuart is joined on the quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. The series will also include alternate-universe versions of familiar characters from The Big Bang Theory.