Stuart Fails To Save The Universe Trailer: Big Bang Theory Characters Return For Sci-Fi Trip

There's new Big Bang Theory spinoff headed for HBO Max.
Stuart Fails To Save The Universe has dropped a trailer.
Beloved franchise faces and new entrants are part of the sci-fi mix.
HBO Max has dropped the trailer and key art for Stuart Fails To Save The Universe, a new comedy series built around Kevin Sussman’s Stuart Bloom, the comic book store owner from The Big Bang Theory.
The ten-episode season premieres on July 24, exclusively on HBO Max, with new episodes dropping every Thursday. In the new show, Stuart must restore reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, sparking what the logline describes as a “multiverse Armageddon.” He's not the right person for handling this complex negotiation. Stuart is joined on the quest by his girlfriend Denise, geologist friend Bert, and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke. The series will also include alternate-universe versions of familiar characters from The Big Bang Theory.
Do The Original Actors Reprise Their Roles?
The show features an ensemble star cast which comprises Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, John Ross Bowie, and Louis Mustillo in key roles. The comedy series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe was created, written, and executive-produced by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady. Kyle Newacheck serves as an executive producer and directs multiple episodes of the series. Emmy, Grammy winner and Oscar-nominee Danny Elfman composed original them music for the series. There's a mix of familiarity and freshness in what the series aims as a crackling mantra for success. Franchise veterans, including two-time Tony winner Christine Baranski and Riki Lindhome pop up in the trailer. The reunion obviously spark ample nostaglia, that will draw in fans.
Stuart Fails to Save the Universe is the fourth show in the Big Bang Theory-verse, following the original, the prequels Young Sheldon and Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage, also on CBS. The Big Bang Theory first premiered in 2007 and ran successfully until its final episode in 2019.