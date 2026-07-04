Dhamaal 4: Ajay Devgn Starrer Cleared By CBFC With Minor Edits Ahead Of Release; Runtime Revealed

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted Dhamaal 4 a U/A 13+ certificate on July 2, 2026.
The board approved the comedy without major cuts, requiring only minor modifications to two hand gestures and seven specific words.
Directed by Indra Kumar, the comedy is headlined by Ajay Devgn. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, and Esha Gupta are also part of the ensemble cast.
The fourth instalment of the hit franchise Dhamaal is set to hit the screens on July 10. It is coming seven years after Total Dhamaal. Headlined by Ajay Devgn, the comedy film cleared its censor formalities on July 2, 2026. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted the movie a U/A 13+ certificate ahead of its upcoming theatrical release, Bollywood Hungama reported.
What are the modifications in Dhamaal 4?
The censor board approved Dhamaal 4 without major cuts. Before clearing the film, the board asked to make only a few minor changes. Two scenes featuring hand gestures deemed "obscene" were modified. Specific words were replaced at seven different points throughout the film. No scenes were cut or shortened. After the modifications, it was granted the censor certificate.
Dhamaal 4 runtime
The certification confirms Dhamaal 4's final runtime is 143 minutes (2 hours and 23 minutes).
Ajay Devgn on box office pressure
Earlier, Devgn addressed his box-office anxiety during the trailer launch event.
"Thoda bahut toh rehta hai. Aapne itni mehnat ki hai toh film audience ko pasand aani chahiye aur chalni chahiye. Toh koshish toh yahi rehti hai ki film aisi banaye ki logon ko pasand aaye. Toh jab film release ho rahi hoti hai toh thoda pressure mein sab hi aate hain (There is always a little bit of pressure. When you have worked so hard on a film, you naturally want the audience to like it and for it to do well. The effort is always to make a film that people will enjoy. So when the film is about to be released, everyone feels a certain amount of pressure)," Devgn said.
Dhamaal 4 cast and production team
Indra Kumar has directed the fourth film of the hit franchise. Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Sanjay Mishra, Jaaved Jaaferi, Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan are also part of the cast.
It is jointly produced by T-Series Films, Maruti International and Panorama Studios.