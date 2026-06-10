Dhamaal 4 New Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn-Starrer To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

Dhamaal 4 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film has generated enough anticipation with its posters. Ajay Devgn, who is headlining the comedy, has shared a major update on Dhamaal 4, confirming that the film will hit the theatres in the second week of July 2026. He also dropped a new poster featuring the cast. Dhamaal 4 trailer will be out on June 12.