Dhamaal 4 New Release Date Announced: Ajay Devgn-Starrer To Hit Theatres On THIS Date

The fourth instalment of Dhamaal is set to arrive in theatres after seven years.
It brings back the old cast, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaaferi.
Dhamaal 4 will now arrive a week earlier than its scheduled release date.
Dhamaal 4 is one of the highly anticipated films of the year. The film has generated enough anticipation with its posters. Ajay Devgn, who is headlining the comedy, has shared a major update on Dhamaal 4, confirming that the film will hit the theatres in the second week of July 2026. He also dropped a new poster featuring the cast. Dhamaal 4 trailer will be out on June 12.
Dhamaal 4 will arrive in cinemas one week earlier than the scheduled date. The film, which was planned for a July 17 release, will now debut in theatres on July 10.
Dhamaal 4 new release date
Sharing the new release date of Dhamaal 4 on Instagram, Ajay Devgn wrote, "Ek baat toh pakki hai, niyat inki kachchi hai 🫣Buckle up for 4x the laughter and unstoppable Dhamaal.#Dhamaal4 Trailer out on 12th June. In cinemas worldwide 10th July (sic)."
Dhamaal 4 cast
Alongside Ajay, the comedy-adventure also stars Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaaferi. Ravi Kishan, Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, and Vijay Patkar round out the cast.
Dhamaal 4 is directed by Indra Kumar, who has helmed the previous instalments. Ajay, Indra Kumar, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anand Pandit, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Ashok Thakeria have served as the producers. It is presented by Gulshan and T-Series alongside Devgn Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios, and T-Series Films.
About Dhamaal franchise
The first instalment was released in 2007, with Riteish, Arshad, Jaaved, Ashish Chaudhary and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. The sequel, Double Dhamaal (2011), retained the same cast, with Kangana Ranaut and Mallika Sherawat as the new additions. Ajay, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Esha Gupta and Boman Irani were part of Total Dhamaal (2019).
It would be interesting to see what fresh and new the makers have to offer with the fourth instalment.