Dhamaal 4 Box Office Collection Day 5: Ajay Devgn-Led Comedy Drama Stays Steady, Crosses Rs 115 Crore Globally

Dhamaal 4 collected nearly Rs 10 crore net domestically on Day 5, bringing its total domestic net earnings to over Rs 80 crore.
The film's global gross collection has reached Rs 115.44 crore, aided by an international gross of Rs 16 crore.
The comedy outperformed the opening weekend collections of Welcome To The Jungle and De De Pyaar De 2.
Dhamaal 4 box office collection: Ajay Devgn-starrer comedy drama hit the screens on July 10. It remained steady on Day 5 and generated an estimated Rs 9.50 crore net in domestic box office collections across 11,077 shows nationwide.
This latest addition pushes the movie's total domestic net earnings to Rs 83.25 crore. Its gross India collection has reached Rs 99.44 crore. The fifth-day receipts mark an 8.6 % increase compared to the Rs 8.75 crore collected on Day 4, demonstrating a resilient weekday hold.
The film secured these numbers despite opening to mixed reviews.
Global box office collection
The momentum began with a Rs 14 crore net opening. Earnings surged through the weekend, yielding Rs 22.50 crore on Day 2 and Rs 28.50 crore on Day 3. This trajectory resulted in a cumulative domestic opening weekend of Rs 65 crore net.
International markets contributed further revenue. Overseas screenings added Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5, elevating the total international gross to Rs 16 crore.
The worldwide collection of Dhamaal 4 now stands at Rs 115.44 crore in five days.
It has surpassed the opening weekend collections of Welcome To The Jungle. That film recorded Rs 24.75 crore net on Day 3 from 10,867 shows, and had three-day domestic total of Rs 63.75 crore.
The fourth instalment, a direct sequel to Total Dhamaal, also established a new high for its own franchise. It eclipsed the opening weekend numbers of its 2019 predecessor. The earlier movie had registered Rs 25.5 crore on its initial Sunday.
The film's strong run also outperformed Devgn's 2025 release, De De Pyaar De 2. The romantic comedy secured Rs 12.25 crore net on Day 2 from 12,190 shows, finishing its two-day run with a Rs 21 crore net total.
Directed by Indra Kumar, the film also starred Arshad Warsi, Riteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi and Ravi Kishan. Sanjay Mishra, Upendra Limaye, Anjali Anand, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Esha Gupta and Vijay Patkar are also part of the cast.