Emraan Hashmi's Awarapan 2 Secures U/A 16+ Certificate From CBFC; Cuts, Modifications, Runtime Revealed

The Central Board of Film Certification granted Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Awarapan 2 a U/A 16+ certificate on August 5, 2026.
The certificate is granted after ordering key cuts and modifications.
Co-starring Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, the film will hit the screens on August 14, 2026.
Emraan Hashmi's upcoming film Awarapan 2 is set to arrive in theatres on August 14, 2026. Ahead of its release, the film secured a U/A 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) on August 5, 2026. It also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Nitin Kakkar has directed the sequel, with Bilal Siddiqi as the writer.
The filmmakers modified several parts of the movie to obtain the censor clearance.
Cuts and modifications in Awarapan 2
The Examining Committee of the CBFC ordered specific cuts and modifications, Bollywood Hungama reported. The board directed the makers to add disclaimers addressing drug use and child trafficking. It also mandated a ticker during a smoking sequence and a stationary warning against narcotics positioned at the lower right of the screen whenever the film depicts substance abuse.
In compliance with rules active since 2021, the board instructed the producers to display the movie's name in Hindi. It also required them to swap out vulgar language across the spoken dialogue and text captions.
The committee halved a brutal segment occurring post-intermission. It also excised instances of severe brutality across three distinct moments and completely removed a mid-point scene showing drug snorting. The makers modified the closing credits to synchronize with the soundtrack.
Awarapan 2 runtime
The final runtime for Awarapan 2 is 140 minutes and 20 seconds (which is over 2 hours). The CBFC mandated exactly 4 minutes of deletions and 20 seconds of replacements to finalise this duration.
Awarapan 2 will clash directly at the box office with Sunny Deol-starrer Batwara 1947, which has been granted an 'A' rating.
Emraan and Sunny's films will face stiff competition from Yash's Toxic, which releases on August 26, and Mirzapur: The Movie, which hit the screens on September 4.
The trailer for Awarapan 2 will release today, August 6, 2026, at 11:11 am.