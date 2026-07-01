Emraan Hashmi Thanks Fans for Overwhelming Response To Awarapan 2 Teaser: 'Thank You for Rooting for Shivam Pandit'

Emraan Hashmi shared an emotional note on Instagram thanking fans for their overwhelming love and support of the Awarapan 2 teaser.
The actor expressed deep gratitude to the audience for their love for the iconic character, Shivam Pandit.
Awarapan 2 will show Shivam's mysterious return and his emotional struggle between life and death.
Awarapan 2 is coming 19 years after the sequel. Emraan Hashmi thanked his fans. The film brings Shivam Pandit back to the screen. Hashmi thanked fans for their response to the Awarapan 2 teaser.
Hashmi shared a photo comparison on Instagram on Tuesday. He posted a picture of Shivam Pandit from the 2007 movie with a new still from the teaser.
"Awarapan has never been just a film for me - it’s been 19 years of carrying Shivam with me, wherever I went (sic)," Hashmi wrote in the caption.
He also thanked fans for their unwavering support over the years.
"Thank you for rooting for him, for this grand and loving welcome, and for opening your hearts to everyone who’s joined the journey since. Watching this family grow with you has been the best part of all of this. #Awarapan2 (sic)," he wrote.
Shivam Pandit Returns
Shivam Pandit is back. The promotional clip debuted on the 19th anniversary of the first film, instantly connecting with viewers. The new film revives the protagonist played by Emraan Hashmi, whose apparent death in 2007 devastated audiences.
The teaser opens with Shivam's mysterious return, accompanied by a voiceover reflecting on destiny and the idea that some stories are beyond one's control. It also shows him visiting Aaliyah's grave while grappling with the conflict between life and death.
As the teaser progresses, Shivam is seen battling enemies and confronting emotional turmoil. It ends with the line, “Iss baar ya to ye Awarapan khatam hoga ya main.”
New Creative Team
The upcoming film follows the 2007 cult crime drama. Suri directed that original movie, which featured Hashmi as the lead.
The sequel is directed by Nitin Kakkar, best known for Filmistaan and Jawaani Jaaneman, and written by Bilal Siddiqi. Apart from Emraan Hashmi, it also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Awarapan 2 is slated for a theatrical release on August 14, 2026.