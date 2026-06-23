Emraan Hashmi To Headline Musical-Horror Rooh Slated For 2027 Release

Emraan Hashmi will headline a musical-horror film titled Rooh, scheduled for a theatrical release in 2027.
Mayank Sharma, creator of the Breathe franchise, will direct the film, which will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.
The script is co-written by Mayank Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, with Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna producing under Vicked Films Productions.
After wowing the audience with Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web, actor Emraan Hashmi is back in the horror genre. He had earlier starred in the Raaz franchise, Ek Thi Daayan and Dybbuk: The Curse is Real. His upcoming film in the genre is musical horror, titled Rooh. It is scheduled for theatrical release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.
The makers on Tuesday shared the title announcement video on social media.
"You won’t see it coming. You will feel it forever. @vicked.films presents #ROOH Releasing in 2027 In Hindi, Tamil and Telugu (sic)," read the caption.
About Rooh
Mayank Sharma, the creator and director of the Prime Video franchise Breathe, has boarded to direct the upcoming film.
Sharma and Vishal Kapoor, known for the films Lapachhapi and Chhorii, wrote the script. Vikram Khakhar and Sunny Khanna have backed it under the banner of Vicked Films Productions.
What Emraan Hashmi said about Rooh
Hashmi said the project aligns with his works in the genre that he has done earlier.
"Rooh is a film that immediately connected with me because it brings together new-age horror, emotion and music in a very powerful way," Hashmi said. "This is a space that audiences have always associated with me, and the world Mayank is creating feels intense, emotional and cinematic."
Sharma aims to push the boundaries of the genre
As a lover of horror genre, Rooh is Sharma's "attempt to create a film that goes beyond fear." He called it "emotionally layered and immersed with unsettling atmosphere and presented with contemporary cinematic treatment"
He is thrilled to collaborate with Emraan for this deeply layered character and hoped to treat audiences with a truly "unique and unforgettable horror experience."
Rooh aims global scale
Industry insiders claim that the project carries global ambitions. International creative and technical collaborations are behind the production, to amp the film's visual scale and expand its theatrical reach across multiple markets.