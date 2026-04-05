Ranveer Singh's Next Is Pralay: Here's All You Need To Know About The Zombie Thriller

Summary of this article
Ranveer Singh's Pralay will be directed by Jai Mehta.
The zombie thriller is currently in pre-production, with an international crew on board.
It is slated to go on floors in mid-2026.
Ranveer Singh is currently basking in the success of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. His next film is the post-apocalyptic zombie thriller Pralay, to be directed by Jai Mehta and backed by Hansal Mehta’s banner True Story Films and co-produced by Ranveer’s Maa Kasam Films. In an interview, Hansal spoke at length about the film.
Everything you need to know about Ranveer Singh's Pralay
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter India, Hansal Mehta revealed that it was Ranveer who approached Jai after being impressed by his work.
For the unversed, Jai had earlier assisted his father on films like Shahid and Aligarh. He also co-directed Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story and Lootere. Pralay marks his feature directorial debut.
“Jai had been working on this idea for a long time. When Ranveer saw his work, he reached out to him and then Jai pitched it to him. Once Ranveer said he liked the idea, we invested in developing it, helping Jai create the world he wants to present in the film,” Hansal said.
Pralay story
Jai and Vishal Kapoor have written the script of Pralay. It is about a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world, destroyed by zombies; the concept is rarely explored in Indian cinema. Hansal said it's ‘not an adaptation’ of Jose Saramago's 1995 novel, Blindness.
“It’s a post-apocalyptic world that hasn’t been attempted before at this scale in India. Development is not just about writing. It also includes ideas—how you shape them, how you visualise them, and how you eventually sell them to a third party, to a star or a studio. We’ve invested in building those ideas,” he said.
Pralay budget
The film is reportedly made on a budget of Rs 300 crore. It is currently in pre-production, with an international crew on board.
“The victory of Jai’s film will depend on its immersive nature. How do you make a post-apocalyptic, dystopian world believable? To that end, we are working with some of the best talent from around the world. And we are trying to achieve it at a fraction of the cost in which Hollywood would have done it,” the filmmaker added.
It is slated to go on floors in mid-2026.
Lokah actress Actor Kalyani Priyadarshan is said to be part of the film. Nothing has been confirmed yet.