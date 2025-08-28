Hansal Mehta Appeals For 'Help' As He Is Yet To Get His Visa For Gandhi Premiere At TIFF

Hansal Mehta and his team are facing hurdles in receiving their Canada visas for the world premiere of Gandhi at TIFF 2025. Just 10 days are left for the screening.

  • Hansal Mehta's Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, will be screened at TIFF 2025

  • It is the first Indian web series ever to be selected for TIFF's prestigious Primetime slate.

  • The filmmaker and his team are yet to receive the Canadian visas

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's web series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, is all set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), which runs from September 4 to 14, 2025. But Mehta and his team are yet to receive their Canadian visas. The director took to social media to share the news with his fans.

On Wednesday, taking to his X (formerly Twitter) handle, Mehta asked for help as he and his team are facing hurdles with the visas. The Gandhi premiere at TIFF is just 9 days away.

"Can anybody help with visas at the Canadian High Commission in Delhi? We’re 10 days away from our world premiere at TIFF 2025 and no sign of our visas. It’s nearly three weeks since we sent our passports," he wrote.

Hansal Mehta's Gandhi to premiere at TIFF 2025 - Instagram/Applause Entertainment
Hansal Mehta's Series Gandhi To Debut At The Toronto International Film Festival

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Gandhi becomes the first Indian web series ever to be selected for TIFF's prestigious Primetime slate.

Earlier, in a statement, Mehta called the milestone "an audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage."

"Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal," he added

Huma Qureshi's Bayaan to debut at TIFF 2025 in Discovery Section - Instagram/Platoon One Films
TIFF 2025: Huma Qureshi's Bayaan To Have Its World Premiere At The Film Fest

BY Garima Das

Based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books, the series focuses on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. Pratik Gandhi's wife and actor Bhamini Ozha will be seen as Kasturba Gandhi. Other cast members of the show include Tom Felton, Molly Wright, Libby Mai, James Murray, Jonno Davies, Lindon Alexander, Ralph Adeniyi, and Simon Lennon, among others.

