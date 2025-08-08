Hansal Mehta's Series Gandhi To Debut At The Toronto International Film Festival

Hansal Mehta's series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, becomes the first Indian series to debut at the Toronto International Film Festival.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Hansal Mehta Gandhi TIFF 2025
Hansal Mehta's Gandhi to premiere at TIFF 2025 Photo: Instagram/Applause Entertainment
  • Hansal Mehta's Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi, is the first Indian series to be screened at TIFF's Primetime slate

  • AR Rahman composed the music score for the web series

  • The series is based on Ramachandra Guha's books

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta's web series Gandhi, starring Pratik Gandhi in the titular role, is all set to have its world premiere at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). With this achievement, it becomes the first Indian web series ever to be selected for TIFF's prestigious Primetime slate.

TIFF 2025 is scheduled to take place from September 4 to 14.

Sharing the good news on social media, the makers wrote, "We are honoured to announce the world premiere of Gandhi at the 50th Toronto International Film Festival 2025, the first Indian series to be selected in TIFF’s prestigious Primetime slate!"

"This series is Produced by Applause Entertainment, Directed by Hansal Mehta and the Music is Composed by A R Rahman," they wrote further.

In his statement, Mehta called the milestone "an audacious dream, born of belief and perseverance, now steps onto the world stage."

"Gandhi will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 as part of its carefully curated PrimeTime slate. The first Indian series ever to be featured at TIFF. In its 50th year, this festival becomes the home for a story that is at once deeply personal and profoundly universal," he added.

AR Rahman also expressed his excitement as he shared the news on X.

Tom Felton Joins The Cast Of 'Gandhi' - null
Tom Felton Shares Details Of His Role In Hansal Mehta's ‘Gandhi’; ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Praises Pratik Gandhi

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

For the unversed, Hansal Mehta had earlier collaborated with Pratik Gandhi for the 2020 show Scam 1992, which was a major success.

Gandhi is based on historian Ramachandra Guha's books, and it focuses on the life and teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. It has been shot across various Indian as well as foreign locations.

Pratik Gandhi - Instagram
Pratik Gandhi Suffers Injury On Hansal Mehta's 'Gandhi' Set; Says 'I’m Better Now'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pratik Gandhi's wife and actor Bhamini Ozha is playing Kasturba Gandhi in the series. Tom Felton, Molly Wright, Libby Mai, James Murray, Jonno Davies, Lindon Alexander, Ralph Adeniyi, and Simon Lennon, among others, are also part of the cast.

