NBA: LeBron James Gets Winning Assist As Los Angeles Lakers Edge Toronto Raptors 123-120

For LeBron James, the win mattered more than the streak. James’ NBA-record run of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points ended Friday (December 5, 2025) at Toronto, and he was the one who made the decision to have it end. Instead of trying to score to win the game — and extend his streak — he set up Rui Hachimura for the final shot. Hachimura connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, James got the game-winning assist, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Raptors 123-120. James finished with eight points and had no regrets. 

NBA: Toronto Raptors Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) looks to pass the ball over Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, right, during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers' Rui Hachimura (28) shoots the winning basket over Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA Basketball Game: Toronto Raptors Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers' Austin Reaves, left, drives past Toronto Raptors' Jamison Battle (77) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA Basketball Game: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James, left, is guarded by Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA Basketball: Toronto Raptors Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) celebrates after a basket against the Los Angeles Lakers during second-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA Basketball: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
Los Angeles Lakers' Gabe Vincent (7) passes the ball as he falls in front of Toronto Raptors' Jamal Shead (23) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA 2025-26: Toronto Raptors Vs Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors' Jonathan Mogbo (2) protects the ball from Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Dalton Knecht (4) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
NBA 2025-26: Los Angeles Lakers vs Toronto Raptors
Toronto Raptors' Brandon Ingram (3) drives at Los Angeles Lakers' Adou Thiero (1) during first half NBA basketball action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Lakers Raptors Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) protects the ball from Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) and Immanuel Quickley (5) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto. | Photo: Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
Raptors Lakers Basketball
Toronto Raptors' Scottie Barnes (4) protects the ball from Los Angeles Lakers' Gabe Vincent (7) during first-half NBA basketball game action in Toronto, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025. () | Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP
