NBA: LeBron James Gets Winning Assist As Los Angeles Lakers Edge Toronto Raptors 123-120
For LeBron James, the win mattered more than the streak. James’ NBA-record run of 1,297 consecutive regular-season games with at least 10 points ended Friday (December 5, 2025) at Toronto, and he was the one who made the decision to have it end. Instead of trying to score to win the game — and extend his streak — he set up Rui Hachimura for the final shot. Hachimura connected on a 3-pointer at the buzzer, James got the game-winning assist, and the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Raptors 123-120. James finished with eight points and had no regrets.
