Boxing Day 2025 Fixtures: All Major Matches To Follow, Across Sports

The fourth Ashes Test begins, and Manchester United host Newcastle at Old Trafford. Check out a comprehensive list of the sports-wise matches slated for December 26

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Updated on:
Virat Kohli, right, celebrates his century during the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 cricket match between Andhra and Delhi, at BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground, in Bengaluru. Photo: PTI
  • Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma expected to play in Vijay Hazare Trophy round 2

  • India look to clinch women's T20I series against Sri Lanka in Thiruvananthapuram

  • FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship gets underway in Doha

As always, the day after Christmas is an eagerly awaited one for sports lovers. Boxing Day (December 26) matches bear a rich history, especially in cricket and football, and signify the festive cheer post Christmas and before New Year.

With the 2025 iteration of Boxing Day nearly upon us, here are the noteworthy matches to follow:

Cricket

The list of Boxing Day cricket fixtures could hardly have been longer and more diverse. A problem of plenty is afoot for fans, with a glut of matches across formats and competitions.

Ashes: The fourth Test between Australia and England starts in Melbourne. The Aussies have already retained the urn, but it remains to be seen whether Ben Stokes' beleaguered men can resist and avoid a 5-0 whitewash. At stake also are crucial World Test Championship points, which will gain more significance later in the 2025-27 cycle.

India vs Sri Lanka: The third women's T20 international will be played in Thiruvananthapuram. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led hosts aim to take an unassailable 3-0 lead, while the Lankans hope that the change of venue (from Visakhapatnam) brings a change in their fortune as well.

Vijay Hazare Trophy: A whopping 19 matches — 16 in Elite groups and three in Plate group — are in store in the second round of India's premier 50-over domestic cricket tournament. All eyes will once again be on Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as they represent Delhi and Mumbai against Gujarat and Uttarakhand, respectively. The senior pros had both hit record tons in round 1, and more of the same is expected of them on Friday.

Big Bash League: Sydney Sixers host Melbourne Stars at the SCG, while Perth Scorchers welcome Hobart Hurricanes in the second game of the double-header.

Bangladesh Premier League: The 12th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League begins with Sylhet Titans taking on Rajshahi Warriors, and Chattogram Royals facing Noakhali Express in Sylhet.

SA20: The high-quality South African T20 league returns for its fourth season, with MI Cape Town welcoming Durban's Super Giants in the opener at Newlands.

ILT20: In match 28 of the ongoing season, Sharjah Warriorz are up against the Desert Vipers at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Super Smash: In the opening match of New Zealand's domestic T20 competition, Northern Districts meet the Auckland Aces in the men's as well as women's tournaments in Hamilton.

Football

Premier League: Amid a packed global calendar, only one EPL match is scheduled for Boxing Day 2025: Manchester United vs Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

EFL: In sharp contrast to the top-flight, the second-tier English Football League Championship has 12 fixtures lined up, including evenly matched ones (as per current standings) like Millwall vs Ipswich Town and Stoke City vs Preston North End.

Africa Cup of Nations: The second matchday of AFCON gets underway and four games are slated, with Egypt meeting South Africa and Morocco hosting Mali.

NBA

The 80th season of basketball's definitive league continues. Oklahoma City Thunder host San Antonio Spurs, before Golden State Warriors invite Dallas Mavericks, Los Angeles Lakers welcome Houston Rockets and Denver Nuggets face Minnesota Timberwolves.

Chess

The FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship gets underway in Doha. Reigning world champion D Gukesh will look to regain his form while Arjun Erigaisi might be a stronger contender for the title. In the women's section, Koneru Humpy could face a stiff challenge from compatriot Divya Deshmukh.

