Australia Vs England 4th Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live? Check Details

Australia Vs England 4th Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live?

Get the live streaming information for the 4th Boxing Day Ashes Test match between Australia and England on Friday, December 26

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Australia Vs England 1st Test Live Streaming, Ashes 2025/26: When, Where To Watch Live
Australia's players celebrate after winning the third Ashes Test against England in Adelaide, Australia, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Photo: AP/James Elsby
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Australia welcome England for the 4th Ashes Test on Boxing Day, December 26

  • The Aussies claimed an unassailable 3-0 lead in Adelaide

  • Check the live streaming details

After losing the Ashes Urn in the space of just 11 days of cricket, Ben Stokes' England will be aiming to conclude the 5-match series on a high as they turn their attention to the 4th Boxing Day Test on from Friday, December 26 onwards.

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will be the place to be for the 4th Test. While England will be hoping to salvage a win at any cost and improve their complex position in the WTC 2025-27 points table, Australia's intentions will be clear.

The Aussies won't be wanting to do anything differently and continue to operate in the same manner as they did in the previous 3 Tests. Steve Smith, after missing the Adelaide encounter, will resume the captaincy role with Pat Cummins ruled out for the remainder of the series.

As for England, tensions increased within their camp after reports emerged about their reckless drinking spree during a mid-series break in Noosa. They will be without star pacer Jofra Archer and under fire batter Ollie Pope for the Boxing Day.

Australia might also have some new faces in the form of Brendran Doggett, Michael Neser and Jhye Richardson.

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 4th Test: Live Streaming Info

When And Where Will The Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 4th Test Match Be Played?

The iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) will host the 4th Ashes Test between Australia and England on Friday, December 26 from 5:00AM (IST) onwards.

Australia Vs England, Ashes 2025-26 4th Test: Where To Watch The Match Live?

The 4th Ashes Test can be live streamed on the JioHotstar app/website and the Star Sports network.

Published At:
