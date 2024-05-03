Tom Felton Shares Details Of His Role In Hansal Mehta's ‘Gandhi’; ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Praises Pratik Gandhi

Hansal Mehta’s highly-anticipated web series ‘Gandhi’ is based on Ramachandra Guha’s two books, ‘Gandhi Before India’ and ‘Gandhi: The Years That Changed the World’. The show features Pratik Gandhi in the titular role while his wife Bhamini Oza will play his onscreen wife Kasturba Gandhi, as well.
Recently, Hansal Mehta announced that British actor Tom Felton, renowned for playing Draco Malfoy in the ‘Harry Potter’ films, has joined the cast of ‘Gandhi’. Certainly, the show is just getting bigger and better, and Mehta announced the fresh casting on social media by writing, “We’re in the thick of our shoot. Thrilled to be directing this stellar international cast – Tom Felton, Libby Mai, Molly Wright, Ralph Adeniyi, James Murray, Lindon Alexander, Jonno Davies, Simon Lennon.”
Now, as per a report in Deadline, Felton would be seen in the role of Josiah Oldfield, a close friend of Mahatma Gandhi during his time of studying law in London. Reportedly, the actor has started filming for the show already.
Speaking up about playing the part, Felton shed light on the relationship between Mahatma and Josiah, and said that their lives would have been drastically different if they had never met. “It is about the relationship between the two of them (Gandhi and Josiah) and how they found each other at exactly the right time. And how, without meeting each other, their lives would have definitely been different. Certainly, Gandhi’s would have been, and therefore the whole world would have been a very different place,” Felton told Variety. The actor added that for his preparation, he did a lot of research apart from taking his grandfather’s help.
“Most of my research has been done on the spot, literally living with the director. That’s the best thing about working with not only an Indian crew but someone who knows a lot more about it than Wikipedia,” he added.
During the chat from the shoot location, Tom Felton showered praise on Pratik Gandhi, and added how it was difficult for him to keep up with the actor. Lauding Pratik Gandhi’s “astonishing” performance, Tom Felton said, “He is astonishing at getting into character very quickly, and I have never heard him slip one line. I’ve slipped quite a few. It’s amazing to be surrounded by such effortless talent. It brings your game up.” The 36-year-old actor described his opportunity to work with Hansal Mehta and Pratik Gandhi as an “honour and pleasure.”
Produced by Applause Entertainment, ‘Gandhi’ is currently undergoing filming.