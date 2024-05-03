Tom Felton Shares Details Of His Role In Hansal Mehta's ‘Gandhi’; ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Praises Pratik Gandhi

Speaking up about playing the part, Felton shed light on the relationship between Mahatma and Josiah, and said that their lives would have been drastically different if they had never met. “It is about the relationship between the two of them (Gandhi and Josiah) and how they found each other at exactly the right time. And how, without meeting each other, their lives would have definitely been different. Certainly, Gandhi’s would have been, and therefore the whole world would have been a very different place,” Felton told Variety. The actor added that for his preparation, he did a lot of research apart from taking his grandfather’s help.